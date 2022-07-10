JOHN TEXTOR ANNOUNCES BLAZE BET AS NEW MASTER SPONSOR OF BOTAFOGO

Majority shareholder of BotafogoJohn Textor announced this Saturday (9) by twitter The “Blaze.Bet” as Glorioso’s new master sponsor (blaze in English means “flame”). The businessman shared a video showing the brand of the company specializing in betting already occupying the prime space of the shirt (see below).

Botafogo soon after also announced the new partnership on its official channels. The contract is valid until the end of the season and the logo will already be stamped on the uniform in this Sunday’s match against Cuiabá, at Arena Pantanal. The sponsorship is also valid for the under-23 team and the women’s team.

Check out the text released by Botafogo:

Botafogo and Blaze signed a special partnership this Saturday: the international company specialized in betting is the new sponsor of Botafogo and will stamp its brand in the master space of the uniform of the professional, Under-23 and women’s teams. The sponsorship debut will be in the match against Cuiabá on Sunday (10), at 19h, at Arena Pantanal. The agreement is valid until the end of 2022.

“Blaze has a disruptive mindset aligned with our project and sees Botafogo as the ideal partner to leverage its business. The Club always wants to have the best by its side. Blaze is also a ‘chosen’ and has everything to do with Botafogo. The company’s name refers to the flame and the symbol has fire as an element… Welcome”, said shareholder John Textor.

SVP of Operations at Blaze, Santiago Afonso praised the partnership with Glorioso.

“We at Blaze are extremely proud to work together with Botafogo. A traditional club with a passionate and loyal fan base. There are millions of fans in Brazil and around the world, that’s exactly what enchanted us. This partnership will certainly allow us to provide our players with top-notch content and a highly satisfying betting experience.”

The Director of SAF, Thairo Arruda, valued the connection between the parties and commented on the expectation of success with the partnership.

“Blackfire and Blaze’s Flame have linked up to announce an incendiary partnership. We now have a great opportunity to activate and engage our fans with the brand. The partnership is the result of an important performance by the Commercial Director Rafael Ganem and the Commercial Department that is being structured. Now we are connected at this important moment for the Club to set fire on the field together with Blaze, which is also a sponsor of one of the biggest influencers in the world, the white-and-white Felipe Neto”, pointed out Thairo.

ABOUT BLAZE

Blaze was created in 2019 as a result of a group of entrepreneurs who not only had a knack for promoting entertainment, but also an affinity for the iGaming industry. After three years on the market, Blaze now has over 2,000 games and 12 million registered players.

The company produces digitally native games that gamers love. Blaze as a product is defining a new category in gaming, taking elements from casual and social gaming and turning it into a betting product. The content and platform are intended to create a truly differentiated player experience.