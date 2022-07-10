Johnny Depp attacks Amber Heard in lyrics with Jeff Beck – 7/10/2022 – Illustrated

Actor Johnny Depp attacked his ex-wife Amber Heard in tracks from a new album recorded with guitarist Jeff Beck, according to the American website TMZ.

The album “18” has 13 tracks, two of which would have been written by the actor. The release is scheduled for next Friday, but leaked compositions show Depp singing excerpts that, while not mentioning Heard by name, may refer to the actress, such as “if I had a penny, it wouldn’t reach her hand”.

In June, the actor won a lawsuit he filed for defamation and should receive compensation of US$ 15 million, about R$ 71 million, from his ex-wife, who is trying to appeal in court. As a result of allegations made by Depp’s lawyers, Heard is also expected to receive $2 million.

The announcement of “18” came days after the trial ended. On the scheduled date for the album’s release, Beck and the actor will perform at the Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland. The duo is touring Europe.

Johnny Depp, in June, also announced the return to the stage of his band, The Hollywood Vampires, with Joe Perry, Alice Cooper and Tommy Henriksen. With tickets on sale, the group will tour Europe next year, in countries like Germany and Luxembourg.

After the legal battle with Heard, Depp released a song in partnership with guitarist Beck, whose chorus reads “I don’t believe, I can’t believe, I won’t believe in humans anymore”.