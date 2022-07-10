Johnny Depp writes song about lawsuit against Amber Heard Rolling Stone

Song will be one of 13 on the actor’s project with guitarist Jeff Beck; album will be released this Friday (15)

The process of Johnny Depp against Amber Heard will become music. according to The Guardianthe track is one of two composed by the actor for his project alongside the British guitarist Jeff Beck – an album called 18scheduled to be released next Friday (15).

The album is a partnership between depp and Beck, who have performed together on several occasions in recent months. The album will mainly consist of versions by other artists, but will still have space for the actor’s two songs, called ‘This is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr’, about the actress and inventor. Hedy Lamarr; and ‘Sad Motherfuckin’ Parade’.

‘When Johnny and I started playing together, it really ignited our youth and creativity. I joked about how we feel at 18 again, so this ended up becoming the album title.” Beck.

The partnership between depp and Beck dates back to 2019, but it is not the first musical project of the actor, who has his own band, the Hollywood Vampires.

In addition to the two songs written by the actor, the disc had versions of the Motown It’s from beach boys.