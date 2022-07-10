Journalist criticizes Corinthians x Flamengo referee and detonates ‘Central do Apito’: ‘It was silent’

Corinthians beat Flamengo this Sunday, 1-0, for the Brazilian Championship. The match, however, had some refereeing controversies, and journalist Mauro Cezar Pereira was scolded and criticized referee Ramon Abatti Abel on social media.

– The referee gave seven minutes of stoppage time, reduced it to six and ended the game before time ran out. An immense rush to end the game. Central do Apito in silence, as well as in the dispute between Du Queiroz and Rodrigo Caio – wrote Mauro Cezar.

In the first half, Rodrigo Caio received a strong entry from Du Queiroz and ended up having to leave the field injured. The Corinthians player did not even receive a yellow card. At the end of the match, the referee also alternated and shortened the stoppage time.

Also in the first half, Vitor Pereira was in trouble because of a possible penalty not marked for Corinthians and was sent off. Globo’s ‘Central do Apito’, which is made up of several former referees, has been criticized by Mauro Cezar for a few weeks now and this Sunday was led by Paulo Cesar de Oliveira.