Kyrgios tries to end 20-year Australian fast

London, England) – Once one of the biggest powerhouses on the international circuit, Australian tennis depends this Sunday on Nick Kyrgios to end two exact decades without any Grand Slam men’s singles trophy. The last to win was Lleyton Hewitt, precisely at Wimbledon in 2002, in a campaign in which he defeated Tim Henman in the semifinals before passing the surprising Argentinian David Nalbandian. Hewitt had also been the last Australian to reach a Grand Slam final, when he was runner-up at the 2005 Australian Open.

Ranking number 40 at the moment, after two semi-finals in grass prep tournaments in Stuttgart and Halle, Kyrgios could also break a 21-year mark and become the lowest-ranked non-seeded champion to win the tournament, repeating feat of Goran Ivanisevic, then 125th in the world in 2001. Interestingly, the Croatian southpaw is now the coach of Novak Djokovic, Kyrgios’ opponent in the 10 o’clock decision. Besides Ivanisevic, only Boris Becker won without being the head.

Along with Hewitt, three other Australians have lifted the Wimbledon trophy in the Professional Era: Rod Laver and John Newcombe won twice, in a dominant period between 1968 and 1971, and Pat Cash was champion in 1987. Overall Grand Slam, Ken Rosewall, Patrick Rafter and Mark Edmondson complete the list of seven Australians to win Slams in the open stage, that is, from 1968 onwards.

Despite his undeniable talent, Kyrgios has only six top-flight titles on the circuit, none on grass, and he hasn’t felt a taste of achievement in nearly three years in Washington. In doubles, however, he achieved his first major slam success by winning the Australian Open alongside friend Thanasi Kokkinakis.

He was already 13th in the world in October 2016, but his mark over the top 5 in Grand Slam tournaments is weak: only 2 out of 12 attempts, but interestingly both at WImbledon. The first in 2014 against Rafael Nadal and the other, days ago against Stefanos Tsitsipas, a victory that ended a sequence of nine defeats for this level of opponent in Slam and seven on the circuit in general, where he now has 12 in 36 games.

Your history against Novak Djokovic is positive, something very rare on the circuit, with two victories in the clashes held, a feat that he shares with Jiri Vesely among those in activity and with Marat Safin in general. The Australian won both in 2017, in a short three-week period between Acapulco and Indian Wells, without losing a set.