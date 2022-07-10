Leaving Palmeiras, Scarpa signs a pre-contract to play in the Premier League

photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras Gustavo Scarpa has been performing well for Palmeiras

This Sunday, Gustavo Scarpa, from Palmeiras, decided his future. At the end of his contract with Alviverde, the midfielder signed a pre-contract with Nottingham Forest, from England, the club he will defend from 2023. The information was first given by Benjamin Back and confirmed by Gazeta Esportiva.

With the signature of the new contract, which will last for three and a half years, the athlete will play in the first division of the English Championship, one of the most sought-after tournaments in world football. In addition, Scarpa gives up higher amounts that he would receive in an eventual renewal with the São Paulo team to fulfill his personal dream of playing in European football.

The link with Palmeiras will run until the end of 2022 and, therefore, the number 14 should continue to be an important part of Abel Ferreira’s team, which continues to fight for the title in the three main competitions in which it competes.

One of the main players in the Alviverde squad, Scarpa stands out in the creation of plays, with eight goals and eight assists in the 34 matches in which he took the field this season.

For Palmeiras, the midfielder won two Libertadores, in 2020 and 2021, a Brazilian Championship in 2018, the 2020 Copa do Brasil, the 2020 and 2022 Paulista Championships and the 2022 Recopa Sul-Americana.

So far, the player has played 206 games for Verdo, with 37 goals scored and 45 assists.