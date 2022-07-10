Leaving Santos, Ricardo Goulart can stay in Brazil and return to one of his former clubs

Perhaps the main reinforcement of Santos for the season, Ricardo Goulart is leaving. The player has not been able to deliver what was expected in the team and negotiates his termination, as pointed out by the ge on Saturday afternoon.

Ricardo Goulart arrived at Peixe with great expectations, receiving the number 10 shirt. However, on the field, the player has been performing well below his standards: in the 30 games he played, only 4 goals were scored, in addition to 3 assists.

In this way, the player is already starting to think about his future, which could be in a place he knows very well: Belo Horizonte. That’s because, according to Gabriel Duarte, the striker had his name suggested to Cruzeiro, but the parties distanced themselves due to economic issues.

Cruzeiro is still going through financial difficulties and, at the moment, a hiring of this porn is not in the plans.

Ricardo Goular has a history at Raposa

Ricardo Goulart gained notoriety in Brazilian football, especially when he played for Cruzeiro, being, alongside Éverton Ribeiro, the big name for Raposa in the 2013 and 2014 Brasileirão conquests, leaving the Minas Gerais club adding a call-up to the Selection.