Leaving Tigres, Soteldo gains strength in Rio de Janeiro; São Paulo is keeping an eye on

Leaving Tigres, Soteldo, with great height lived with the colors of Santos, only thinks about Brazilian football. The striker, considered one of the stars of the Mexican club, is out of the season due to problems outside the field. Tigres looks for interested parties, with the Sao Paulo being one of the most active.

São Paulo is, at the moment, the most interested in Soteldo. Conversations take place at this time between the parties so that an agreement is sealed. Soteldo wants to return to Brazilian football and the idea is to play for a competitive club in Brazil. However, São Paulo has been encountering some last-minute difficulties, and the player’s destination may be Rio de Janeiro.

Flamengo is keeping an eye on it and is studying to enter the fight with São Paulo to have Soteldo this year. The player has a profile that pleases most of the board, but no madness will be done, since, for the position that the striker plays, there are the names of Bruno Henrique, Everton Cebolinha and Vitinho.

Anyway, in order not to miss out on great market opportunities, Flamengo will at least ask about the player’s future. This is not the first time that the player’s name is spoken within the giant carioca.

Soteldo’s future

European football is also keeping an eye on Soteldo. PAOK, from Greece, has contacts with the player in search of more information and, who knows, to negotiate a contract with the athlete.