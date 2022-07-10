Leclerc overcomes Verstappen and car problems to win Austrian GP – 07/10/2022

Charles Leclerc is the winner of the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix. After winning several disputes with Max Verstappen at the Red Bull Ring circuit, the Monegasque Ferrari driver ended the race with authority despite having problems with the accelerator of his car in the final laps. Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton completed the podium, followed by George Russell and Sebastian Ocon.

“It was a really good race. I had a nice battle with Verstappen. In the end, I had a problem with the throttle, it stuck, but I managed to make it to the end. I knew it wasn’t a problem with the engine, and yes, with the acceleration. So that helped me to get to the end. I needed that win, the last few races have been difficult for me. We’ve worked hard and it was important to get this result”, said Charles Leclerc at the end of the race.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen leads the season table. The Dutchman remains at the top of the championship with 208 points, followed by Charles Leclerc, from Ferrari, who has 170. Sérgio Pérez, from Red Bull, is third, with 151. Spaniard Carlos Sainz, also from Ferrari, appears just behind, with 133 points. The seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) occupies the 6th position of Formula 1, behind his teammate and also Briton George Russell.

The cars are back on track in two weeks, for the French Grand Prix, on July 24, at the Paul Ricard circuit, near the Marseille region.

The race

At the start, Max Verstappen kept the first position with some tranquility. Charles Leclerc also followed with the second place and the fight was between George Russell, of Mercedes, and Carlos Sainz, of Ferrari.

Russell was left behind, in fourth place, and was attacked by Sergio Perez, from Red Bull. The Mexican touched the opponent’s car, left the track and had to make a pit stop to adjust the car. So he returned to the Red Bull Ring circuit last.

On lap eight, therefore, the first places were: Max Verstappen (Red Bull), Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), George Russell (Mercedes) and Esteban Ocon (Alpine).

From the 10th lap, Charles Leclerc approached Max Verstappen and went on the attack. The Monegasque came to be seconds ahead and the Dutchman regained the position, but warned the team that it was difficult to hold. He didn’t give another one. Two turns later, the farrier opened the moveable wing at turn four and took the lead.

As soon as he took the lead, Leclerc already opened a one-second lead. Max Verstappen then pitted on lap 14 to switch from medium to hard tires.

A little further back, yesterday’s fight between Lewis Hamilton and Mick Schumacher was repeated. The Briton chased the German for fifth place and managed to overtake him on the 16th lap.

fight on the end

Max Verstappen returned from the pits in sixth and overtook his opponents. Charles Leclerc pitstop on lap 27 and the Dutchman regained the lead. Sergio Perez abandoned the race on the same lap.

Charles Leclerc returned ready to regain his place in first position. On the 32nd lap, the Monegasque was already half a second behind Verstappen and, on the next lap, he managed to pass with ease.

Verstappen pitted again on lap 37 and put on a new set of hard tyres. The Dutchman returned in third, ahead of Lewis Hamilton.

Good run Alonso

Fernando Alonso came out of last position, as he did not participate in yesterday’s sprint race after having problems with the car’s battery. Despite this, the Spaniard raised his head and, on lap 51, he was already in fifth place.

Another Leclerc pass

Charles Leclerc took to the pits again on lap 50 and returned in second position behind Verstappen. It didn’t take long for the Monegasque to approach the opponent and, consequently, overtake him once again right in front of the Dutch crowd.

“The car’s traction is a joke,” Verstappen said on the radio after being passed by Leclerc.

Caught fire!

On lap 53, Carlos Sainz and Max Verstappen started fighting for second position. The Ferrari car had a much better pace, almost overtaking the Dutchman, until it started to have problems and smoke.

The Spaniard left the track and the car started to catch fire. End of race for Carlos Sainz, who was devastated.

strategic stop

The virtual safety car entered the track and Leclerc and Verstappen pitted together. The strategy was the same: both switched from hard to medium tire sets.

The Monegasque returned first and Verstappen second. On lap 60, the track was cleared with the green flag.

At this point, the first were Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. The highlight was also for Mick Schumacher, who secured sixth position

Leclerc feels trouble

With eight laps to go, Charles Leclerc had problems with his car’s accelerator. Despite this, the Monegasque still had a good advantage over Max Verstappen and managed to hold on to first position.

see the ranking

1 – Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

2 – Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – Fastest lap

3 – Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

4 – George Russell (Mercedes)

5 – Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

6 – Mick Schumacher (Haas)

7 – Lando Norris (McLaren)

8 – Kevin Magnussen (Haas)

9 – Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren)

10 – Fernando Alonso (Alpine)

11 – Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo)

12 – Alexander Albon (Williams)

13 – Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

14 – Guanyu Zhou (Alpha Romeo)

15 – Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin)

16 – Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri)

17 – Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)

18 – Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) – not finished

19 – Nicholas Latifi (Williams) – Not Finished

20 – Sérgio Pérez (Red Bull) – not finished