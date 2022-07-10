Leclerc overtakes Verstappen three times to win Austrian GP – Formula 1 News

ALL ABOUT THE FORMULA 1 AUSTRIA GP | briefing

The rain that was imagined for the weekend did not appear, but it was expendable. This Sunday’s Austrian GP (10), held at Spielberg’s track, the Red Bull Ring, had its own merits. If the sprint race did not allow the fight between Ferrari and the home team to be put into practice, the official race gave several demonstrations that the Italian team was capable of dueling. More than dueling, Charles Leclerc swallowed Max Verstappen and finally interrupted the sequence of bad luck in the season. Leclerc won the Austrian GP.

The two met more than once in the race. Verstappen defended at the start and stayed ahead for the first few laps, but Leclerc was never 1s away. The attack was a matter of time and came on lap ten, without success. At 12, an irrevocable overtaking. Two later Verstappen pitted to put on hard tires and when Leclerc stopped 13 laps later he was in second. There was no problem because he had newer tires and he would attack again to overtake on 34. Leclerc and Ferrari were simply too fast especially on the straights. After another window to the pits and different strategies, Leclerc had to overtake again close to the 55. It was possible to ask for music with three passes.

Sainz seemed to come in tow to overtake Verstappen in the final 15 laps. In fact, it was inevitable. He could even think about touching Leclerc, but none of that happened. The Ferrari engine, which lived a glorious day, burst on the straight. Desperate, the pilot only repeated that ‘no and no’ on the radio. The image was strong, because Sainz was trying to get out of the car, which started to catch fire, and he had difficulties, since the car was going down the small slope where he parked. He left without any physical problems, thankfully, but also without points.

In the last ten laps, after the pit stop to change tires that Ferrari did with Leclerc – and Red Bull also did, with Verstappen – in the VSC burr caused by Sainz, the Monegasque started having problems with the throttle and reported to the team. Even so, he held the edge and won the race.

Lewis Hamilton resisted and completed the podium, helped by the problems of Sainz and the touch between George Russell and Sergio Pérez on the first lap, which forced the retirement of the Mexican. Russell was fourth, followed by Esteban Ocon, Mick Schumacher, Lando Norris, Kevin Magnussen, Daniel Ricciardo and Fernando Alonso. Verstappen took the fastest lap.

The 2022 Formula 1 season continues two weeks from now, between the 22nd and 24th of July, at Paul Ricard, at the French GP.

Charles Leclerc wins the Austrian F1 GP (Photo: AFP)

Check out how the race went:

In no other weekend activity so far did the Spielberg sky show as much cloud cover as it did close to Sunday’s start time. the weather forecast indicated a 20% chance of rain during the hour and a half of the race. The sun even appeared, but in a more timid way, among many clouds.

Valtteri Bottas started in last place, punished for changing the engine, but he also changed the front wing and gearbox at the last minute, which made him start from the pit-lane.

The start favored Max Verstappen. The Dutchman started well, defended and strayed, while Charles Leclerc came in tow, unable to attack or be attacked. But George Russell did well and stood side by side with Carlos Sainz. The Spaniard got the better of him, while Sergio Pérez paired up after a few corners. The duel between Russell and Pérez lasted until the hairpin contour: then, the two touched and Pérez got the worst of it. He rolled over and went to the gravel. He even managed to escape, but in the last place and had to go to the pits.

Lewis Hamilton did not gain positions and even made a slight escape that allowed Mick Schumacher to approach. After sprint race duel, with Hamilton as the pursuer, now it was Schumacher’s turn to hunt. And overtake!

With everything settled, Verstappen led and saw Leclerc, Sainz, Russell, Esteban Ocon, Kevin Magnussen, Schumacher, Hamilton, Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo in the top ten. Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel could not clear the field and had only gained the position of Pérez.

Max Verstappen kept the lead at the start (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

Despite Verstappen starting well, Leclerc did not distance himself. Always within the same 0s5 or 0s6, he decided to attack on lap ten – which arrived quickly since the Austrian track is the shortest on the calendar. Charles went up into turn three and then into turn four, but Max resisted and defended. It was short lived, as Leclerc attacked again at turn four two laps later. Now, unappealable. The Austrian GP had a new leader.

On lap 13, Russell received a 5s penalty for causing the collision with Pérez and stopped in the pits to change the medium tires to hard tires and change the damaged front wing, in addition to serving the penalty. Verstappen liked the idea and stopped afterwards, also to put on hard tires and come back in sixth place.

The one who finally woke up for the race was Hamilton, who, after suffering so much yesterday and at the start of the race with the Haas, passed Schumacher and Magnussen within two laps: Mick at turn eight, when he dove on the inside, and Kevin using the wing. mobile at turn four. Verstappen went on the trail and also left the two behind before touching Hamilton. Lewis initially defended, but there was no holding back for long. To the delight of the crowd, Verstappen overtook on lap 19 and took third place.

After 20 laps, Verstappen was the only one of the top eight who had already pitted. Yuki Tsunoda, Guanyu Zhou and Alonso, who appeared in sixth, seventh and eighth, started on hard tyres, so they would remain on track for a while longer. Meanwhile, Ocon, best of those who had stopped – excluding Verstappen – quickly lined up the three and took sixth place.

It turned into a street fight when Alonso positioned himself to pass Zhou and saw Magnussen go along with the momentum and make the three of them share the turn. Magnussen passed both and Zhou recovered against Alonso, but Norris and Schumacher also cheated to make it a five-car fight. Faster, Norris and Schumacher took Fernando out of the way.

Up front, Verstappen was starting to take advantage of Leclerc. I could have had much newer tires. Max would be in the lead when the Ferraris stopped, but they would have younger tires for the rest of the race. Said and done: Leclerc stopped on the 27th of 71 laps. According to F1 tire supplier Pirelli, the best strategy would be to start from medium and do 24 to 32 laps before switching to hard. Leclerc was in this window, but Verstappen had stopped in the 14th. It would take 57 laps with the same set of tyres. It was also important to point out that the two had already received a warning due to the limits of the track – four warnings would be worth a 5s penalty.

Mick Schumacher scored again! (Photo: Haas F1 Team)

Leclerc came back 5s9 behind Verstappen, and Sainz pitted a lap later. Hamilton appeared in front of the Spaniard, but he still hadn’t stopped. As well as Stroll, the fifth place. Only the two of them continued on with the tires from the start: not even those who started with the hard tires stayed until lap 30 on the track, given that they were being swallowed by those who showed up with the newest tires. Hamilton decided to stop on lap 29 and had a reasonably slow pit-stop, dropping to sixth. Stroll finished the window on the 30th turn. Meanwhile, back there, Pérez retired in the pits.

Gasly and Norris were the first to receive a 5s penalty due to track limits, but they opened a list that, almost inevitably, would be quite extensive of those penalized for the same reason.

On lap 33, Leclerc touched Verstappen again. A few corners later, he would overtake again: even simpler than the first. Leclerc was once again the leader, while Sainz was dangerously close to Verstappen. The championship leader complained to Red Bull and said that the car had front grip on one lap and not on the next. “It’s totally unpredictable,” he said.

Verstappen’s second pit stop came on lap 37. Ferrari did not cover the strategy and preferred to keep its two cars on the track for the natural course of tire strategy.

The situation was unfolding at the front, while the middle of the platoon seethed. Alonso overtook Tsunoda and still made a complaint gesture with his hand. Tricky weekend for Yuki. Vettel appeared rolled in the gravel! The reason was a touch of Gasly, too optimistic around the curve. Another hit distributed to the four-time champion over the weekend. The next punishment also painted: Zhou. Soon, Gasly got another one, but this one for hitting Vettel.

Out of trouble, Schumacher was diving to pass Magnussen and take eighth place. The two Haas cars were safely in front of the McLarens after another round of pit-stops – shortly before that Norris even passed Schumacher, but had to stop.

Leclerc had to stop for the second time on lap 50, with 21 more to go, and he came back closer to Verstappen than before. “What a joke our traction is,” grumbled Max. The overtaking would come a little later, easy, and Sainz was approaching. In fact, Sainz happened to be the fastest among the three. Swallowing Verstappen was a matter of time when the Ferrari engine went into space. After two blows for Charles, it was Carlos’ turn to retire with problems.

Carlos Sainz suffered an engine failure and retired from the Austrian GP. Ferrari’s power unit burst and almost caused a fire (Video: F1)

The car started to catch fire from the rear and, as Sainz tried to get out after parking, the car went down by itself backwards with the fire coming. A worrying image with the Spaniard calling the inspectors, who, luckily, arrived with the fire extinguisher. Sainz got out of the car, while the VSC was called.

This time Ferrari stopped Leclerc immediately to put on medium tires – Red Bull did the same with Verstappen. With ten laps to go, green flag. The top 10 at that point were Leclerc, Verstappen, Hamilton, Ocon, Russell, Schumacher, Magnussen, Norris, Ricciardo and Alexander Albon.

From the restart, Leclerc started to warn that he had some unidentified problem with the accelerator. “What’s up? It seems like the throttle gets stuck every now and then,” he questioned. “It’s not accepting gear changes well,” he added. Red Bull warned Verstappen, but even so, the duo’s performance was similar. Despite being close, Max wasn’t close enough to bother.

Alonso stopped again and moved up to 14th, but started overtaking – just as Norris left Magnussen behind and placed himself between the two Haas. Before the end, Vettel still received a 5s penalty for not respecting the track limits. The final act of the race was Alonso leaving Albon behind and taking tenth place.

Leclerc returned to winning ways after a disastrous run, but Verstappen managed to limit damage well with second place and the fastest lap. Hamilton completed the podium.

Formula 1 2022, Austrian GP, ​​Spielberg, Racing:

1 C LECLERC Ferrari two M VERSTAPPEN Red Bull RBPT +1,532 3 L HAMILTON mercedes +41,217 4 G RUSSELL mercedes +58,972 5 AND OCON Alpine Renault +68,436 6 M SCHUMACHER Haas Ferrari +1 lap 7 L NORRIS McLaren Mercedes +1 lap 8 K MAGNUSEN Haas Ferrari +1 lap 9 DRINCIARD McLaren Mercedes +1 lap 10 F ALONSO Alpine Renault +1 lap 11 V BOOTS Alfa Romeo Ferrari +1 lap 12 ALBON Williams Mercedes +1 lap 13 L STROL Aston Martin Mercedes +1 lap 14 G ZHOU Alfa Romeo Ferrari +1 lap 15 P GASLY AlphaTauri RBPT +1 lap +5s 16 Y TSUNODA AlphaTauri RBPT +1 lap 17 S VETTEL Aston Martin Mercedes +1 lap 18 C SAINZ JR Ferrari NC 19 N LATIFI Williams Mercedes NC 20 S PEREZ Red Bull RBPT NC

