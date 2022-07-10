LED Festival – Luz na Educação debates the paths of technology to expand access to education in Brazil | National Journal

The LED festival – Luz na Educação ended this Saturday (9), in Rio, after 24 hours of lectures, debates and workshops.

Natalia dos Santos is a student. “I believe that education makes a big difference in everything we can have in the future. So, I think that new ways of educating and new ways of learning are extremely important for human evolution”, she says.

Claudia Egeu is a teacher. “We need to be very attentive to any project that encourages the improvement of education in Brazil. Because, alone, we do absolutely nothing”, she declares.

It was ideas like these that brought so many people to the Rio Art Museum and the Museum of Tomorrow on this second day of the LED Festival – Luz na Educação.

“For us to form a real citizen, he has to know all these subjects, he has to be a citizen who respects diversity, who lives in society”, says the pedagogue Louise Gonçalves.

Common interests that unite generations. Parents and children thinking about a better world. “They already have to live, to live in this world of development, to know new opportunities, it is very interesting for them, yes”, says teacher Regina de Paiva.

The festival is an initiative by Globo, Fundação Roberto Marinho, Educação 360, by Editora Globo.

During the two days, more than one hundred speakers filled the auditoriums. In the debates, themes that have the concern with teaching, at the center of everything.

The American futurist Amy Webb suggested that everyone think positively, without barriers and with investment in education.

This helps to discuss how to form citizens from childhood.

“We want to effectively build a world where people understand that we are the same. And for that, we have to educate black children and white children”, says teacher Barbara Cirne.

“Society needs an education that is inclusive, that discusses the racial issue. I think we will not overcome racism without discussing it”, argues the doctor Berenice Gonçalves.

The pandemic and its reflexes on mental health and education. It is necessary to talk about it.

“We have to share a little of everything we are experiencing about mental health, we are not doing well and we have to assume, we have to share. When we create a concept of community, division, we come to understand that we are not alone. When we’re not alone, the fight gets much easier”, says athlete Fernando Fernandes.

And nothing is more current than the metaverse, a replica of the real world within the virtual. It will be increasingly difficult to separate technology and education. Current and future.

“To decentralize, there are no more study centers, university schools. Knowledge can be acquired anywhere, by anyone. Hopefully, more and more”, says publicist Eco Moliterno.

“Technology is a tool at the service of humanity and there is no humanity without education”, says Paulo Henrique Castro, technology director at Globo

In this place of learning, teaching and debating, initiatives and good ideas are welcomed and valued. When so many people come together with the same objective, it is easy to see the seeds sown in this fertile soil, and which spread because the world deserves to know who is doing so much for education.

Leandro Barbosa Mendes, who was born with cerebral palsy, saw the perfect environment to promote his inclusion project.

“Only for people with disabilities to have an activity, they are being included in society, and this is very good for the self-esteem of people with disabilities”, explains Leandro, creator of Adapte Surf.

Other projects have already been lit by LED. In the south of Bahia, the training of young rural entrepreneurs in family farming helps the new generations to remain in the countryside.

“In addition to transforming myself as a farmer, I manage to take the information to other young people, other families”, says technician Rogério Matos.

We appreciate these ideas and actions that move and change everything, with a common goal: education.