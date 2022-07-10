Man arrested after trying to break into Selena Gomez’s house

Selena Gomez at the Season 2 Premiere of “Only Murders In The Building”; artist had two unpleasant situations with fans (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

In the early hours of this Sunday (10), a man was arrested after trying to break into the house of Selena Gomez, in Los Angeles, California (USA). According to information from TMZ, he had tried to jump a fence of the residence around 1 am, but ended up being detained by the singer’s security team. The man still tried to flee, but was found near the scene and charged with trespassing.

And that wasn’t the only incident involving the former Disney star: a few weeks ago, a fan came to the scene and allegedly tried to write Selena’s name in blood on a mattress before setting it on fire in front of Selena’s home. artist. He was also arrested. Fortunately, Selena wasn’t home on either occasion.

Selena is more discreet

After their relationships made headlines in several vehicles, Selena Gomez revealed that she was trying to live a more discreet life, without exposing many details of her intimacy, as happened with her relationships with Justin bieber and The Weeknd. Recently, she gave an interview to a podcast of the American magazine “Hollywood Reporter” and talked about overexposure. For her, although it was very difficult, it was a learning moment.

“It was necessary for me to go through these things. I still had a lot of soul knowledge to go through. By no means, I don’t have my life planned out, but I know that during that time I was learning a lot about myself. I was, you know, obviously going through a very difficult breakup, and then I was left with the question of my career and where am I going and what’s going to happen?”