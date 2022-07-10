Maneskin returns to Rome after world glory and curses Putin

The Italian band Maneskin played last Saturday (9) a show for 70 thousand people at Circo Maximo in Rome, marking the return to their hometown after the world stardom achieved last year.

With the right to the presence of Angelina Jolie in the audience, vocalist Damiano David, guitarist Thomas Raggi, bassist Victoria De Angelis and drummer Ethan Torchio excited fans in two hours of show.

The band opened the show with “Zitti e Buoni”, a song that won them the titles of the Sanremo Festival and Eurovision in 2021, and took to the Circo Máximo stage tracks such as “Chosen”, their first successful single, the cover ” Womanizer”, by Britney Spears, and “Coraline”, a tribute by Damiano to his girlfriend, Giorgia Soleri.

There was also space for a new protest against Russian President Vladimir Putin over the invasion of Ukraine, as had already occurred at the Coachella festival.

“We continue to say it, even if some people are uncomfortable: fuck Putin, fuck the war, they will take the dictators up their ass. And whoever disagrees, fuck it”, Damiano declared during the show. Maneskin already has shows scheduled for Rock in Rio, on September 8, and São Paulo, on the 9th.



