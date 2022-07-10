Márcio asks for signings for the final stretch and values ​​Thiago Coelho’s defense: “Fantastic!” | paysandu

– The Confiança team played a smart game, ran a lot, made our victory as difficult as possible, so we have to value it. These moments against teams at the bottom will be difficult, they have been playing life and we needed to win. There were three games that we didn’t win and now there are three that we don’t lose. So that’s the way you want to see it. We have to value these three points. Today we have 26, the same number of points as the leader, even though we know there are fewer games.

Paysandu was very nervous in the first half, with the players making wrong decisions and complaining a lot with the referee, which led, for example, to the yellow card of the midfielder Mikael, right at the beginning of the confrontation. In the second half of the game, however, the team was looser and more objective on the field.

– When we arrived in the locker room, the players were very excited for this victory. It gets in the way a little. We tried to calm down, reassure, make the team play the football they know how to do. We changed, I had to remove Mikael, it was a dangerous game, he had already received a yellow card and we could lose a player. I also thought about Aldo, but there was no time, he made an unnecessary foul, ended up getting the second yellow card and the red card. These are things that we have to think a little about that can get in the way of a victory, in a game that was almost decided and that in the end got a little difficult. The Confiança team pressed and could have scored a goal that would make the team feel very sorry and would be another injustice. In the game against Brasil-RS it was already an injustice, but that’s football, who scores, not who plays better.

Against Vitória, opponents on Sunday, the 17th, in Salvador, Paysandu should continue without being able to count on Lucas Costa and Marcão, and will still have the absences by card of Mikael, José Aldo and Genilson.

– We haven’t thought about it yet. Of course, we already know that we won’t be able to count on these players, this will make it even more difficult. Our squad is not very numerous, the options are limited. We have to do, within this squad that we have, the best possible way to fit a team and play against Vitória. Today we received some cards with excess, I think we were able to take a little more, apart from Mikael’s, he forced a card with eight minutes, he complained a lot with the referee, but there are others that the Confiança team beat in the same way and didn’t take a card. This made me upset in the match.

I believe in my team. Regardless of how we are going to set up, they are players with conditions to represent Paysandu very well. It is logical that playing against Vitória in these circumstances (fighting relegation) makes it more difficult for you. We have conditions to go to Salvador, to play a great game.

In today’s match, the fact that forward Danrlei entered the second half and was substituted at the end drew attention. Márcio Fernandes analyzed the situation of the player, who is still looking for the best physical condition, but also warned that the departure of Fiel’s xodó had a tactical component.

– I don’t need to say, you’ve seen Danrlei in better condition. He’s giving himself, trying. Today I had to choose it because we needed to fill the area a little more. Right at the beginning we had three players to score a goal, we filled the area, in a cross by Patrick, Robinho ended up scoring the goal. In the first half we had a lot of volume, but few players in the area. We put in Danrlei, who is an area player, but we knew that maybe he wouldn’t make it to the end. As Zé Aldo was sent off, he was a player who was already very worn out, he had to withdraw to strengthen the midfield and the defense. I put Douglas in and pulled João to strengthen the marking.

Two-time champion of Series C, Márcio was asked about Paysandu’s current condition in the fight for access. The coach did not hide that he wants the arrival of signings for the decisive straight of the national tournament.

– There are two things that make a team reach access, to be champion. The first is group unity. The second is to pay attention to every detail, not just on the field. Sometimes we think that football is decided only on the field and that’s not the case. Time and condition we have. It’s about paying attention to it. I’m satisfied with the squad, but we need more options, to strengthen even more. In a final stretch we lost three players for the next game and that greatly reduces our options.

Finally, the coach albiceleste praised the defense of goalkeeper Thiago Coelho at the end of the match at home, a decisive factor for Paysandu to leave the field with three points.