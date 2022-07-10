Maximum Temperature: Globo shows the film ‘Milagres do Paraíso’ this Sunday (10/07/2022)

THE Maximum temperature this Sunday, July 10th, shows the film Paradise miracles. Globo’s traditional Sunday afternoon movie session promises plenty of action in the film that was a box office success in theaters in 2016.

The Maximum Temperature film was directed by filmmaker Patricia Riggen and had a strong cast. Jennifer Garner, Kylie Rogers, Martin Henderson and Queen Latifah are some of the names that work in the American production.

Maximum Temperature synopsis and trailer

Christy and Kevin Beam are parents to three girls: Abbie, Annabel and Adelynn. They live in a comfortable house with five dogs and have just opened a veterinary clinic, which meant that they had to tighten their belts and mortgage the house.

Convinced Christians, the Beams go to church often. One day, Annabel begins to feel severe pain in her abdomen. After many tests, it is found that the girl has a serious digestive problem. This situation makes Christy look at all costs for some way to save her daughter’s life, at the same time that she moves further and further away from her belief in God.

Watch the trailer for Miracles of Paradise, attraction of Maximum Temperature:

More movies on Globe

Besides the Maximum temperatureGlobo also airs this Sunday the session Domingo Maior, which airs right after Vai Que Cola.

Then the air enters the movie theater, classic film session at Globo. This Sunday, the carioca broadcaster shows the film Elysium, 2013 blockbuster with a team of Hollywood actors. The cast is formed by Alice Braga, Matt Damon, William Fichtner, Jodie Foster, Diego Luna and Wagner Moura.

In the film, in 2159, the world is divided between two groups: the first, very rich, lives on the space station Elysium, while the second, poor, lives on Earth, full of people and in great decay. On the one hand, government secretary Rhodes does her best to preserve Elysium’s lavish lifestyle; on the other, a poor citizen of Earth tries a daring plan to bring back equality between people.

Sessão Cinemaço airs at 2:15 am, after Sunday Major, according to Globo’s official schedule.