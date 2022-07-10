Meet candidates for UK Prime Minister – 09/07/2022 – World

The list of those interested in taking the place of Boris Johnson, the UK prime minister who announced his resignation last Thursday (7), gained shape this Saturday (9), amid speculation about the definition of parameters for the choice. , made by a collegiate of the Conservative Party.

After an avalanche of crises throughout his term and abandoned even by allies, Boris indicated that he will remain in office until a new party leader is chosen – the person who occupies this post will be raised to the head of Downing Street, seat of government, already that the party has a majority in Parliament.

Candidates must undergo a selection process that involves a series of votes in the so-called 1922 Committee, until only two names remain. It is then that all party members vote for the finalists. This Sunday (10), a spokesperson for the collegiate said that the candidacies will be accepted until Tuesday night (12), with the final vote taking place until the 21st. According to the local press, parliamentarians have been pressing for the process be completed as quickly as possible.

Saturday was marked by names confirming interest in running – but also declining the possibility, as was the case with current Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, who was previously considered a favorite for the nomination. Know who should be the main players in the dispute.

Grant Shapps

Secretary of Transport since 2019, he made statements stating that, if elected, his goals would be to reduce taxes and reverse the cost of living crisis. He also served as secretary during the term of Prime Minister David Cameron (2010-2016) and was vice chairman of the Conservative Party. A parliamentarian since 2005, he was an ally of Boris and holds a degree in business and finance.

Nadhim Zahawi

Formerly responsible for the Education portfolio, he was appointed Finance Secretary after the incumbent resigned in the recent wave of turmoil that hit the British government earlier this month. Before, at the end of 2020, he was the secretary responsible for the implementation of the vaccination campaign against Covid. He was born in Iraq and emigrated as a child with his family to the UK fleeing Saddam Hussein’s regime. He founded the YouGov research firm in the 2000s.

Out there Receive in your email a weekly selection of the most important events in the world; open to non-subscribers.

Tom Tugendhat

He became an MP in 2015 and is the current chairman of the Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs. He was a soldier in the Armed Forces, having served in Iraq and Afghanistan. He launched his candidacy with an article in the Daily Telegraph newspaper, proposing to unite a country divided by Brexit.

Sajid Javid

The former health secretary helped spark the British government’s layoffs crisis when he resigned from his post this week. He held different positions in the cabinet of Boris Johnson and also of his predecessors, among them David Cameron (2010-2016). He is the son of Pakistani immigrants and, according to The New York Times, became the first representative of an ethnic minority to hold the position of Secretary of the Interior, in 2018.

Rishi Sunak

Alongside Javid, he was one of the experienced members of the Boris management to resign at the most recent moment of the crisis. He announced his candidacy with a video in which he promised to face the difficult economic scenario with “honesty, seriousness and determination”. Sunak was appointed finance secretary in early 2020 and was lauded for an economic rescue package to tackle the crisis caused by the pandemic.

Kemi Badenoch

A parliamentarian since 2017, he held minor positions in the government, including that of Secretary of State for Equality, without ever joining the cabinet. She was also part of the London legislature. She is one of the lowest-profile names in the dispute.

Suella Braverman

The UK’s attorney general has come under fire after the government tried to break a Brexit deal over trade rules with Northern Ireland. She worked in the Brexit department under Theresa May, having resigned with criticism of the performance of the then prime minister.

Jeremy Hunt

Former foreign secretary, he was defeated by Boris in the choice of party leader in 2019. He confirmed his intention to run for the post to the British newspaper Telegraph. “It’s very simple why I want to do this,” he said. “It’s because we have to restore confidence, make the economy grow and win the next elections.”

Penny Mordaunt

Currently holding a position in the Finance portfolio, she was Secretary of Defense under Theresa May. The 49-year-old congresswoman launched herself into the dispute this Sunday with a message on Twitter. “Our leadership needs to change. It needs to become a little less about the leader and a lot more about the ship,” she wrote.

The British press is still speculating the name of the current Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss, as a possible candidate, but she has not officially launched. According to The Mail on Sunday, Truss, who has carefully cultivated her image and has already posed in a tank emulating a portrait of Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, could confirm her candidacy on Monday.

On Saturday, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said he will not run for prime minister. “After careful consideration and discussion with colleagues and family, I have made the decision not to enter the Conservative Party leadership race,” he wrote on Twitter. “It wasn’t an easy choice, but my focus is on my current job and keeping the country safe.”

According to a poll by the YouGov institute released on Thursday (7), Wallace would be the favorite in the dispute; the survey polled 716 Conservative Party members between July 5 and 6. He gained prominence in recent months for commanding British Defense in the midst of the Ukrainian War – London has been one of the main protagonists in diplomacy around the conflict.