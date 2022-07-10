Mercedes takes harassed Austrian GP fan to the pits – Formula 1 News

F1 2022: LECLERC WINS AUSTRIA GP WITH 3 OVERPASS OVER VERSTAPPEN | briefing



Mercedes took a commendable attitude during the Austrian GP. The team took to the pits a fan of Lewis Hamilton, who was the victim of harassment in the stands of the Red Bull Ring. She reported that her dress was lifted, as she heard some ‘fans’ say that she didn’t deserve respect for liking the seven-time champion.

“We found that this happened and this cannot happen,” said team boss Toto Wolff in response to RaceFans. If you’re a fan of Formula 1, of any team, of any driver, you can’t be racist, sexist or homophobic because you don’t fit in with Formula 1. We don’t want you,” he added.

▶️ Subscribe to both GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

▶️ Discover the GRAND PRIZE channel on Twitch by clicking here!

Unfortunately, it was not an isolated case. Many women, especially, took to the networks to share how uncomfortable it has been to attend the race track to follow F1. “The behavior has been so… disappointing. My expectations were no longer very good, but wow, racism, name-calling, harassment… the list goes on,” wrote, for example, a fan on Twitter.

Lewis Hamilton spoke out about the harassment cases in Austria (Photo: Mercedes)

Earlier, Lewis himself had already expressed himself on the subject on his social networks. “Disgusted and disappointed to hear that some fans are facing racism, homophobia and all manner of abusive behavior on the circuit this weekend. Watching the Austrian GP or any other should never be a source of anxiety and pain for fans, and something needs to be done to ensure that racing is a safe environment for everyone. Please if you saw this happen report it to circuit safety and F1, we cannot sit back and allow this to continue,” he wrote.

Formula 1 also positioned itself, confirming Hamilton’s request. “We are aware of reports that some fans were the subject of completely unacceptable comments from other fans during the event. We raised it with the promoter [da corrida] and with local security and we will listen to everyone who has reported such incidents and is taking them very seriously. This type of behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. All fans must be treated with respect.”

F1 2022: VERSTAPPEN WINS SPRINT RACE IN AUSTRIA. LECLERC IS 2nd | briefing



Access the Spanish and Portuguese-PT versions of BIG PRIZEin addition to the partners Nosso Palestra and Escanteio SP.