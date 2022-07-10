Mexican fear and Soteldo’s ‘delusions’ could make São Paulo give up on business altogether

the plan of Sao Paulo was simple: to announce a major reinforcement at the beginning of the week of the closing of the transfer window, in which the club celebrates the qualification to the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana and enters with an advantage in the dispute with rivals Palmeiras in the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana from Brazil. But a negotiation that seemed right and to some extent easy for Tricolor proved to be complicated to the point that the club was close to giving up on Soteldo, ex-Santos.

And for a short period the tricolor board really thought that the business would be viable. Soteldo lives in astral hell at Tigres, aroused the wrath of the Mexican team’s fans after starring in numerous cases of indiscipline. And during the week, the North American club signaled to the Brazilians that it would accept the offer to release the player on loan until the middle of next year.

But, according to THROW! found out, things got complicated. The striker’s staff made a series of contractual demands to São Paulo that are not common. And Tigres himself would have gone back after the loan after Tricolor asked about the possibility of helping to pay part of the Venezuelan’s salaries.

To make matters worse, this Saturday (9) the Mexican press highlights that Tigres received polls from PAOK, from Greece, for the athlete.

The news did not go down well in Morumbi. The leaders understand that Soteldo’s staff, who until then had always declared their desire to return to Brazil – the attacker’s dogs, for example, continue to live in the house he bought in Santos (SP), ‘gained time’ with the demands to to give the Greeks time to look for Tigres and open negotiations. Because of this, there is an internal discussion in the club of abandoning the negotiation of another name once and for all.

The signing of Soteldo is an old wish for Tricolor. Rogério Ceni himself approves of the athlete’s arrival, who would fill the lack of a fast forward on the sides of his squad.

For now, São Paulo has only agreed with striker Marcos Guilherme for the reopening of the window. In addition to the fast winger, the club needs to hire another defender.

