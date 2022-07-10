Microsoft Alert! Malware on Android Devices Can Steal Money

Microsoft 365 Defender communicated to the press and on its official portal, a new online coup attempt. The issue affects the Android system due to its fragility in data security. What worried the company’s developers was the malware’s ability to infiltrate applications that are widely used on mobile phones.

Before performing any download, check the credibility of the application, avoiding downloading an app that could corrupt your device. Don’t just read the comments, but check for valid authentication seals like the one from Google. The shots are camouflaged on photo editing platforms, games and even sales websites that look professional.

Understand how the new malware worrying Microsoft works

The virus works from the Wireless Application Protocol (APL), one of the most advanced methods of creating viruses. That’s because the malware manages to hide in other applications that ask the user for various permissions. The famous ”condition term” is the gateway for hackers to access all your information.

Whoever downloads apps with this type of intruder, has their smartphone hacked and the data is used in premium subscriptions to various digital services. In addition, criminals block SMS and the person does not even suspect that he is paying for something improperly, unless he checks the balance in his accounts daily.