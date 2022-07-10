Microsoft Office 365: Still Worth the Investment?

O office pack Microsoft has always dominated the office applications segment. However, with the arrival of new options, such as google software, to compete with the Word, Excel, PowerPoint and others, some consumers wonder if it’s really worth continuing to bet on the Office 2022 suite to work and study.

Since 2011, Microsoft has provided a new way to access its main applications. Through Microsoft 365, a subscription package to access the most used office suite in the world, consumers can enjoy some benefits beyond the use of the main programs. But is this subscription worth it in the current context?

Next, let’s assess whether Office 365 is still worth the investment.

Office 365 or Office 2022 Suite?

Microsoft or Office 365 is a subscription plan and the Office 2022 package is a standalone software.Source: Microsoft

Although these names are used interchangeably, there is a difference. In fact, there is a distinction between Microsoft 365 and Office Home & Student 2021the latest version of the company’s office suite.

Microsoft 365 is a subscription plan that gives you access to some benefits – more details below. Office Home & Student 2021 is a separate package containing the classic version of Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook.

As Microsoft itself has been investing more in Office 365, we will only evaluate Microsoft 365. It is also important to note that we will be considering the home use version of the plan – there are also options for businesses.

What’s included in Microsoft 365?

The standard Microsoft 365 subscription plan includes:

The premium version of Word, Excel and PowerPoint

Outlook Premium Email and Calendar

1 TB of cloud storage on OneDrive

Advanced writing support with Microsoft Editor

Access to Microsoft Teams (chat and video calling app)

Ransomware file recovery and email phishing detection

Compatibility with Mac, iPhone, iPad, PC, Android tablets and smartphones

Who is Microsoft 365 for?

The main feature made available by Microsoft 365 is the access to the main programs of the Office 2022 package. Those professionals who need access to Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook have little choice but to opt for the subscription service.

Although it has competitors at its height, these applications still offer exclusive features for some people. The popularity and knowledge of the tools also make it a safe and easy-to-use alternative.

The subscription plan is not just individual, but also includes families (ideal for up to 6 people) and companies of different sizes, offering new features in more advanced plans.

How to use Microsoft 365?

You can test Microsoft 365 for free for 1 month, in this test you can choose to download only the software you use or install all applications.

The big change is the login process required to validate your subscription to the programs. When opening an Office 2022 suite software, such as Word, for example, an authentication screen will appear. Sign in with the same credentials used to subscribe and you will be able to enjoy the benefits of Microsoft Office 365.

Is Office 365 the best option on the market?

Microsoft 365 focuses on offline use of appsSource: Microsoft

The main competitor to Microsoft’s subscription service is Google Workspace. This offer also provides access to your office suite, with applications similar to Word, Excel and PowerPoint. The great advantage of Microsoft 365 is the fact that the programs have been developed to be used offline – although they provide forms of online collaboration.

already the Google software were designed to work online, directly on the browser page. Even though they can be used without an internet connection (through plugins), the focus is on online collaboration and sharing of documents, spreadsheets and presentations.

Therefore, although they are competing subscription plans, they serve audiences that have specific needs.

First month of Microsoft 365 Free

Enjoy the 1 month trial of the Office Package and find out if it’s the best option for you!