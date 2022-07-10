Microsoft PowerToys receives update 0.60.0 with new features and bug fixes

The developers ofthe suite of Micros utilitiesoft PowerToys releasedthis Thursday (7), the version 0.60.0 of the software. The new build of the application aimed at the Windows operating system came with new features and bug fixes. Among the highlights of this latest update is a new PowerToys Run plugin for OneNote, and PowerRename and Image Resizer now appear in the new context menu of Windows 11.

FancyZones got a new zone ID with monitor ID to increase stability and avoid zone resets and AlwaysOnTop got a redesign with rounded corners to highlight its lines in Windows 11. You can check out the full official changelog here. To get the latest version of PowerToys, just go to settings and the “General” tab in the navigation panel located on the left. After that, you need to scroll down to the bottom of the page to “Updates” and click on “Check for updates”.

Remember that Microsoft PowerToys is a suite of utilities that includes ColorPicker, FancyZones and File Explorer add-ons, allowing users to customize Windows. When using the Microsoft Utilities Suite PowerToysusers can fine-tune and optimize their Windows experience for greater productivity, for example. And you, use the PowerToys on Windows? Tell us in the comments below!

