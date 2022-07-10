“Ms. Marvel”: Fans Discover Kate Bishop’s Appearance In The Series

Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) will appear in the new Disney+ series “Ms. Marvel”? Marvel fans discovered a clue in the end credits of the show’s first episode, which premiered this week. In the makeup credits part, there is the following quote: “makeup artist to Ms. Steinfeld”. people are calling Ms. Steinfeld The Hailee Steinfeld.

(Photo: Disney+)

haile entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with the series “Archer hawk”, also from Disney+. your character, Kate Bishopwas introduced as an apprentice Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), and it is already known that she will be the new Hawkeye.

Furthermore, the expectation is that Kate Bishop and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), the protagonist of “Ms. Marvel”eventually come together in some project aimed at the young avengers in the MCU. The CEO of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige has already expressed his desire to form the team in the MCU.

(Photo: Disney+)

The question is whether the makeup credits for Hailee Steinfeld were a mistake – as she is not in episode 1 of “Ms. Marvel” – or refer to any Steinfeld. In case it’s a mistake, it could even be that she appears in one of the next episodes and the credits were accidentally advanced.

It’s good? “Ms. Marvel, Disney+’s New Series, Has 96% Critical Approval

The new Disney+ series in partnership with Marvel, the teenager “Ms. Marvel” debuted on Rotten Tomatoes with a 96% approval rating from critics. The site drew the balance based on 51 reviews posted on the Internet. Only two were negative.

Conceived in six episodes, “Ms. Marvel” premieres on Disney+ on Wednesday (8/6). In addition to introducing a new character to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the series also introduces the public to the actress Iman Vellanichosen to be the protagonist Kamala Khan.

(Photo: Rotten Tomatoes)

