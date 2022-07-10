New Brazilian CNH will be valid in Portugal; know how it works

THE new driver’s license (National Driver’s License) of Brazilians will also have validity for citizens who live in Portugal. The decision was announced last Wednesday, 6th, by the president of the European country, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

Read more: Participate: Méliuz will give away a travel voucher worth R$10,000

Drivers from the Community of Portuguese-Speaking Countries (CPLP) and others from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) were also included in the measure. These groups could not use the document to drive in Portuguese lands.

According to information from express newspaper, the novelty should be published soon in the Diário da República, the Official Gazette of Portugal. Until then, only citizens of the European Union, United Kingdom, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein living in the Portuguese country could use the document issued in their country of origin.

In addition to Brazil, the following nations will benefit: Angola, Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Mozambique, São Tomé and Príncipe and Timor-Leste, as well as nationals of Australia, Canada, Chile, Colombia, South Korea, Costa Rica, United States, Israel, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Switzerland and Turkey.

Brazilian tourists staying in Portugal for up to 185 days do not need to change their documentation to drive.

How was

The license can be used until the end of its validity, with a change to the Portuguese version after expiration. Prior to the change in the law, Brazilians had 90 days to exchange their Brazilian driver’s license for a Portuguese driver’s license, counting from the issuance of the permanent residence permit.

During this period, the citizen was authorized to drive with the Brazilian document. At the end of the three months, it was necessary to request an exchange for a valid driver’s license in Portugal, but without authorization to drive according to local legislation.

The valid document cost around 30 euros, including the medical evaluation. Renewal was mandatory every two years.