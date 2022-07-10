New look! Google changes Play Store logo on some parts of Android; see how it turned out

One of the most popular icons among Android users is getting a new look starting this Thursday (07). Google has started to change the logo for the Play Store, its official app store, on some parts of the operating system. More specifically, the change has been seen on Google Pay and GPay.
When making payments in the store using one of these applications, you can see that the logo is different and remains familiar, after all, the changes are not radical — the color tones are darker and the edges of the triangle are more rounded, bringing a modern look to “match” the modernized layout of the platform.
The thumbnail and low-res icon is still the only clue we have about the logo’s revamped look. The last time the brand underwent changes was in 2017, when it dispensed with the shopping bag icon to highlight only the quadricolor triangle. Now, the tones of the new colors are closer to the “Google” logo.
At the moment, Google Pay and GPay are the only apps that display the new Play Store icon. It is possible that this is a gradual change which will reach users in stages before it becomes a global update.