New look! Google changes Play Store logo on some parts of Android; see how it turned out

One of the most popular icons among Android users is getting a new look starting this Thursday (07). Google has started to change the logo for the Play Store, its official app store, on some parts of the operating system. More specifically, the change has been seen on Google Pay and GPay.

When making payments in the store using one of these applications, you can see that the logo is different and remains familiar, after all, the changes are not radical — the color tones are darker and the edges of the triangle are more rounded, bringing a modern look to “match” the modernized layout of the platform.