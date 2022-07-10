New subvariant can quickly reinfect even those who are already protected against Covid

According to health experts from the United States and other countries, the new variant of the coronavirus, the Omicron BA.5, can quickly reinfect even those who already have protection against the virus.

“What we’re seeing is an increasing number of people who were infected with BA.2 and then reinfected after four weeks,” said Andrew Robertson, director of health for Western Australia. “So maybe six to eight weeks, they’re developing a second infection, and that’s almost certainly BA.4 or BA.5.”

The explanation for this is as follows: when attacked, the immune system produces antibodies to fight the invader and protect the organism, but this protection decreases with time, and then, when the person is exposed to a subvariant in this period, the virus can find an opening.

A recent study carried out by Columbia University, in the United States, found that the recent subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 were at least four times more resistant to protection against the virus compared to previous variants of the omicron lineage, says the Business Season.

David Dowdy, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, points out, however, that reinfections with BA.5 and BA.4 are typically less severe compared to early Covid-19 infections. He explained that as the virus has evolved to have some resistance to antibodies, our immune system is learning to respond to it without letting the body go haywire.

