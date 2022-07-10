Newcastle probes Ângelo after following Santos’ game in Vila and signals with proposal

O saints received, in Vila Belmiro, Steve Nickson, Newcastle’s head of recruitment. The manager followed the match between Santos and Flamengo, won by the Rio de Janeiro team by 2 to 1, to watch a specific player: striker Ângelo, 17 years old.

The board of Peixe and the athlete’s staff treat interest naturally. To start the conversation, the English team signaled an offer of 20 million euros for Ângelo (R$ 110 million), still without an official document sent.

Santos has no interest in selling the player for these values. Using the case of Rodrygo, who was sold to Real Madrid in 2019, Peixe was “desperate” for cash inflow. The current board sees the accounts controlled and does not intend to release the player for any amount.

Sales preference to Barcelona



Santos announced in January 2022 an agreement with Barcelona on the debt for the sale of Gabigol to Internazionale (ITA). The Catalans had the preference to sign the player. As the club was not informed, Peixe was fined by the CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport).

In order to eliminate this debt, Peixe closed an agreement with the Spanish team offering a guarantee to buy the young talents Kaiky and Ângelo.

– There’s no way not to see. When the news came out I was happy, but as I always say, I’m at Santos, the biggest team in the world. Team in which Pelé played and I feel happy here. When we see that clubs of this size, like Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid, United, City and Bayern, these other clubs are looking at us, we are happy. Of course, I have a dream of playing in European football, playing in big stadiums, Champions League, Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga, so it will happen in a natural way, when God allows. I believe a lot in God and at the right time it will happen – said Angelo.

The shirt number 11 is also in no hurry to leave the Vila club and has already said that he intends to become an idol at Santos with a title won. In an exclusive interview with DIÁRIO DO PEIXE, Ângelo commented on this possibility.

– I’m very focused on Santos, focused here, I don’t even look at it, I usually have fun and play football. I leave that to my parents, my mother, my managers. I have nothing to say, we are happy, but my head is here. I am really happy. If it happens, it will be at the right time, I don’t know if in a year, two, but I just have to say that I’m very happy at Santos, I feel at home – completed Menino da Vila.