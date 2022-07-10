Nintendo Announces Expensive Bowser Lego Set

It’s been a while since Nintendo teamed up with Lego to release sets inspired by Super Mario games, including even Princess Peach’s Castle and the iconic yellow question mark box. This week, the companies revealed a new set, this time focusing on Bowser, the saga’s iconic villain. Unfortunately, if you want to buy the set, it’s better to prepare your pocket.

Lego and Nintendo have announced their next collaboration: the “Mighty Bowser”, a $270 set. The set, which is due for release on October 1, is made up of 2,807 pieces and includes controllable moves and “the ability to throw a fireball”. In addition to having a fireball launcher and a button to control Bowser’s head and neck movements, his mouth, arms, legs and tail move as well, so fans can replicate the menacing nature of the Koopa King they know and love.

Mighty Bowser also has an interactive element. Fans who own a Lego Super Mario Starter Course can choose a battle between Bowser and Lego Mario, Luigi or Peach, according to the set’s creator. According to the creators of the set, they thought of replicating the difficulty of defeating Bowser also in assembling the pieces, since it must not be easy to put together these more than 3 thousand pieces. So, would you buy such an expensive Lego set?

