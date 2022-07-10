NVIDIA DLSS is available in 200 games, number will increase with upcoming releases

More than 40 games will receive the feature in the coming months

The implementation of NVIDIA DLSS in games has been increasing, although not as fast as the AMD FSR. Now the feature is already reaching around 200 supported games, between those that are already available and those that will arrive in the coming months. Later this month, Loopmancer and Hell Pie are two games that already come with DLSS.

In addition to them, the next games to arrive with the feature are The Lord of the Rings: Gollum and Stellrising, both published by Nacon. Warhammer 40,000: Darktide and A Plague Tale: Requiem, which arrive later, are guaranteed to release with DLSS.

Upcoming games to receive DLSS

A Plague Tale: Requiem

ARK: Survival Evolved

Atomic Heart

Black Myth: Wukong

Boundary

darksiders 3

Dauntless

Dying: 1983

F1 22

fear the wolves

The Forge Arena

Fractured Lands

SCREAM

hell pie

Islands of Nyne: Battle Royale

Justice Online

JX3 Online

Kinetik

LEAP

loopmancer

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020

Midnight Ghost Hunt

Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds

Ratten Reich

Remnant: From the Ashes

SCP: Pandemic

Serious Sam 4

stellrising

stormdivers

super people

Synced: Off Planet

System Shock

The Anacrusis

The Day Before

The Division 2

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

Turbo Slots

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Voidtrain

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

We Happy Few

Modders Bring AMD FSR 2.0 Features to Metro Exodus, Guardians of the Galaxy, Control and Other Games

According to the PC Gaming Wiki, the vast majority of games that already have DLSS also support AMD FSR. NVIDIA’s image upscaling feature has been on the market for over three years with the first version.

The AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution completed one year of life last month and has already been adhered to by more than 110 games. Now with the second version of AMD’s feature available as open source, we’ve seen the implementation of FSR 2.0 even by the community.

