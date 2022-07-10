Ojeda accepts Botafogo’s proposal, and the club insists on release from Godoy Cruz

O Botafogo took an important step towards hiring Martín Ojeda. The striker accepted the proposal made by the club and said “yes” to the change to Brazilian football. Now, Alvinegro counts on this and insists on the situation involving Godoy Cruz-ARG to buy the 23-year-old striker.

The Argentine team has not yet reached an agreement with Glorioso. Godoy initially asked for a value of around 7 million dollars (R$ 37.1 million, at the current price). Since the beginning of the talks, Botafogo has put its foot down that it would not pay for this.

Ojeda, however, has already committed to Botafogo. Glorioso presented the project and offered a contract. The player liked the salary and time offered and has already said “yes” to working for the club.

Now, with the agreement with the athlete and his willingness to go to Glorioso, the board of the Brazilian club has one more reason to “put their foot down” and reduce the value even more. Ojeda has a contract with Godoy until mid-2023 and can sign pre-contract with any other team from December.

This is what Alvinegro insists on to convince Godoy and insist that the negotiation has a happy ending. Conversations continue and there is optimism that Martín Ojeda will be a player for Botafogo in the next window, which opens on July 18.

The player is one of the highlights of Argentine football this season. For Godoy, he scored seven goals and provided seven assists in 21 games.