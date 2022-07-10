On Guilherme Castilhos’ chances of playing for Grêmio

The Grêmio direction confirms that the steering wheel Guilherme Castilho, 22 years old, from Atlético-MG, is on the tricolor radar.

According to Dénis Abrahão, since February, they have been making advances and trying this player. The problem is that, so far, all attempts have been denied by the Minas Gerais team. So there’s nothing to get excited about.

President Romildo also confirms interest, but says there is no negotiation. In the presidential version, what exists is that Galo is hiring players and, as Castilho is in the reserve, they believe that the midfielder could be released on loan. In other words, he has the will of Grêmio, but it’s still too early to know if there’s a business.

Castilho was revealed by Mirassol and bought for R$ 400 thousand by Atlético-MG. But his big highlight happened last season, playing for Juventude. He was one of the best in Serie A for Ju.

That season, he returned to the main cast of Galo. However, even though he has renewed his contract until 2025, he has not played often. There were only nine games, three as a starter, and another 24 games in which he concentrated and was only on the bench. Didn’t even come in. He’s not a very driven piece by their coach.

In a recent interview, Turkish coach Mohamed was asked about his use and said that the 22-year-old is in a “learning” phase.