Optimistic for a positive outcome, Vasco will have a meeting with Alex Teixeira this week | vasco

The week before the opening of the transfer window promises to be hectic at Vasco, who already has a target revealed in the market: the football department has a meeting scheduled with striker Alex Teixeira, who arrived in Brazil in recent days and was willing to listen the club where he was formed.

Since leaving Rio in 2009, the 32-year-old forward’s name has been aired in São Januário on a few occasions, but Alex Teixeira has never been as close to returning as he is now. That is the degree of optimism of the club. The board believes that it has a consistent project to convince him, but it will also need the player’s common sense, since Vasco is negotiating and not Vasco SAF.

What the football department heard from Alex over the last week was a positive sign that he would be willing to talk to the club. The project and proposal will be presented at this week’s face-to-face meeting, but Vasco has already learned of the athlete’s desire to return to São Januário and to stay with his family in Brazil after the termination with Besiktas, from Turkey.

The difficulty is that Vasco can find competition from the international market and still doesn’t have the interference of 777 Parners, in the process of acquiring the club’s SAF, in the conversations. Although the company has given the go-ahead for the negotiation, it is the club that will handle the negotiations. However, the imminent entry of the American group in São Januário is hope for a more prosperous future, which serves as an attraction for Alex Teixeira.

Vasco also wants to understand the athlete’s desires, who will need to fit in with the goal of returning with the team to the Serie A of the Brasileirão. Alex Teixeira will have the chance to participate in an important moment for the club as a highlight and reference for the squad. You will find in Vasco many boys who were formed in the base having him as an idol. Part of the idea is to involve him emotionally.

Created by the Basque base, Alex Teixeira was revealed by the club in 2008 and negotiated, two years later, with Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine. In 2016, the striker transferred to Jiangsu Suning, from China, and arrived in Turkey for the 2021/2022 season. The player terminated his contract with Besiktas after 31 games, in which he scored four goals and provided an assist.

In the search for a player to be a technical and human reference within a group formed by many young players with little experience, Vasco starts negotiations for reinforcements this week with Alex Teixeira. But there are other names on the horizon, as coach Maurício Souza revealed after the victory over Criciúma.

– We know the difficulties that the club still faces to bring players, but we have a range of players in conversation. What I can say is that Vasco is not standing still, he knows he needs some reinforcements and I’m sure they will come at the right time.

Football manager Carlos Brazil is in charge of the negotiation. The manager is with Vasco in Santa Catarina, where the team beat Criciúma 1-0 this Saturday. The delegation returns to Rio de Janeiro on Sunday.

