Palmeiras owner does not travel and does not face Fortaleza; see embezzlements and related – Play

Palmeiras will not have an important starter against Fortaleza, at Castelão, on Sunday (10), at 18:00 hours for the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A, in a game for the 16th round. Defender Gustavo Gomez was spared the trip and does not face Tricolor de Aço. Without the Paraguayan defender, Luan will start.

The other absences from Palmeiras are: Gabriel Menino (suspended), Gabriel Verón (foot cut) and Rafael Navarro (thigh discomfort).

Verdão defends the leadership of Serie A in the match on Ceará soil, as it has a two-point advantage over Athletico/PR (29 to 27).

Goalkeepers: Weverton, Marcelo Lomba and Vinicius Silvestre;

Fullbacks: Marcos Rocha, Mayke, Garcia, Piquerez and Jorge;

Defenders: Murilo, Luan, Kuscevic and Naves;

Midfielders: Danilo, Zé Rafael, Atuesta, Fabinho, Pedro Bicalho, Gustavo Scarpa and Raphael Veiga;

Forwards: Dudu, Rony, Breno Lopes, Wesley and Gabriel Silva

See Probable lineup of Verdão

Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Luan, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Raphael Veiga; Dudu, Gustavo Scarpa and Rony. Coach: Abel Ferreira

