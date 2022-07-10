Pezzolano projects Cruzeiro against Fluminense: ‘Playing with a knife in your teeth’

photo: Staff Images / Cruise Paulo Pezzolano prioritizes Srie B, but promised all efforts against Flu for a place in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil

After being beaten by Guarani 1-0 this Saturday, by Serie B, Cruzeiro turns its attention to the decision with Fluminense for the Copa do Brasil. The celestial team will receive the Tricolor on Tuesday (12), at 9 pm, in Mineiro, and need to win to dream of a spot in the quarterfinals.

In the first leg of the round of 16, the prize was BRL 3.9 million. A victory by the minimum advantage leads to the decision for penalties.

Coach Paulo Pezzolano has said that Cruzeiro’s absolute priority this year is Serie A access, but he obviously treats the Copa do Brasil with great responsibility.

“I know that we all want the Copa do Brasil, they want to take Fluminense away, but the goal and nobody takes it out of my head is access. I know that Cruzeiro’s history deserves all the championships in the world, but today is another reality,” he said. Cruising with the ‘knife in the teeth’

In the sequel, he assured the fans that Cruzeiro will be very warriors on the field and even used a Uruguayan expression to represent that spirit.

“Rest assured that on Tuesday we will go out with everything. We know that we are going to play against a team that has much more quality than us, but we are going to be prepared. everything to win this game, but the most important thing is the next game against Novorizontino, which we have to win again”, said Pezzolano, also referring to the duel on Sunday (17), at 16h, for Serie B.

Cruzeiro fan support

Cruzeiro supporters are optimistic about a comeback in the Copa do Brasil and will appear in large numbers at Mineiro. Until this Saturday, more than 40 thousand tickets had already been purchased by the supporters.

Pezzolano understands the fans’ feelings, even more so because of Cruzeiro’s history of being the biggest champion of the Copa do Brasil, with six titles. But he asks for understanding with the current moment of the club, of prioritizing access.

“They (fans) are very excited, with a lot of desire to win this game. And we know that they push a lot and we need them. All the results that come with them on the field will be better than if there weren’t people on the field. Mineiro will be full, and we will do 100% to try to turn this game around, to win this game back. But we all have to know that the goal is access. We can’t forget that. Don’t forget that”, concluded Pezzolano.

For this game, Paulo Pezzolano will not have defender/wingman Geovane Jesus, sent off in the first leg, and midfielder Neto Moura, who is not registered. He had already played in the Copa do Brasil for Mirassol-SP. Midfielder Joo Paulo and forwards Jaj and Rafa Silva are in the medical department.

On the other hand, left-back Matheus Bidu and forward Luvannor will be back, who could not face Guarani in Serie B of the Brazilian.