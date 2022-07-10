Photography award gives trip to the best image of beauties in the world

London – In a world dominated by images of war, environmental destruction and human suffering, a photography award created in Germany challenges participants to portray scenes of beauty and hope.

Cewe 2023 is open for registration, with the theme “Our World Is Beautiful”. Participation is free. The author of the best photo will win a trip to the place of his choice, worth up to 15 thousand euros (R$ 83.4 thousand), in addition to photographic equipment and a trip to receive the trophy in Germany.

In all, the contest will distribute 250 thousand euros (R$ 1.3 million) to the best photographs in 10 categories. Professionals and amateurs, over 18 years old, can compete.





Photography prize will help SOS Villages

The contest is organized by a German photographic processing brand. In addition to the chance to win, participants will also help a social project. For each work submitted, Cewe will donate 10 euro cents (R$ to the international NGO responsible for the Aldeias SOS program.

In the last edition, in 2021, the contest broke a registration record, resulting in the donation of 60 thousand euros (R$ 334 thousand reais) to the NGO, applied to a social project that serves more than 1 thousand children in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

In addition to the prize for the best photo, the competition will offer the nine winners of the other categories photographic equipment worth €5,000, as well as Cewe photographic products worth €2,500.

The authors of photos classified between 11th and 30th will win photographic equipment worth 2,500 euros and Cewe photographic products worth 1,000 euros. And those ranked between 31st and 1000th will be rewarded with a voucher for Cewe photographic products worth 100 euros.

In addition, three winners will be chosen each month, regardless of category or country. Each of the monthly winners will receive a voucher for Cewe photographic products worth 100 euros. The May photo is a poetic portrait of a pregnant woman with her child against the sunset light.

Entries can be made on the photography award website. Each participant can submit up to 100 works. Discover the categories and the best photographs chosen by the judges of the contest in the last edition.

2021 Photography Prize Winners and Finalists

Landscape

Frozen Lighthouse, by Manfred Voss (landscape)

The first place overall in the Cewe photo contest in 2021 was the German Manfred Voss, who also won in the Landscape category.

For the jury, the photo shows that even when the world is in transition, beauty emerges. He captured the scene early in the morning, with the warm yellow light from the lighthouse contrasting with the cool hues of icy blue.

CEWE Photo Award judge Ulla Lohmann summed up the magic of this photograph: “It looks like something out of a fairy tale.”

Cow or Glacier?, by Stefan Schorno

The second place in the category is an unusual composition, with the glacier mixing with the stain on the cow’s back. In addition to being beautiful, the image inspires a smile.

Sport

In the spirit of portraying the beauty of the world, the award-winning images in Sports show joy and simplicity, far from the typical scenes of competitive sports.

Street football, by Andreas Bauer (category winner)

Shadow of an Athlete, by Zdeněk Vošický

People

No to sadness. The best photos of people in the Cewe photo contest in 2021 reflect moments of children’s happiness on a rainy day and the complicity in a couple united by music.

Rainy Season, by Hartmut Schwarzbach (category winner)

Our music, by Josef Hinterleitner

Animals

The beauty of the animal world was awarded in the contest with two images of species of very different sizes, but both show the care of the elders with their young.

Clan Embraces, by Josef Schwarz (category winner)

Motherly Love, by Dikye Ariani

Architecture and Technology

In the architecture and decoration category, the competition awarded images that create graphics resembling drawings or paintings.

Ice Train, by Cor Boers (category winner)

Street at the table, by Ladislav Dvořák

Nature

The same criteria were used by the judges to select the best photos of nature. Instead of landscapes or animals, colorful or black and white details of dew or sea are a reminder to take a closer look at the natural world.

Dandelion Umbrella by Petra Jung (category winner)

Contrast, by Mareike Mosch

travel and culture

Travel scenes don’t have to be just sights or selfies. People watching nature and a lone rower in the yellow light of the sunset were the ones chosen by the jury.

Turtle Gaze, by Siegfried Claeys (category winner)

Rowing at Sunset, by Lorenzo Perotti

food and cooking

Also in the category dedicated to cooking, the contest chose fun or very colorful visions, with an egg and a lemon as the main object.

Hey Phone, by David Weimann (category winner)

Bitter Times by Werner Kaminsky

hobby and leisure

The color play of the woman looking at a still-covered painting was the subject of the category-winning photograph. Without showing the artwork, the photographer created another. The second place portrayed the relaxing fishing in black and white.

Red photo, by Hans Lahodny (category winner)

Flying Fish 2, by Sven Burkhard

Aerial photos

Drones allow you to look at the world from a different perspective, as did the winner and runner-up in the Aerial Photos category.

Soy Sauce Production, by Azim Khan Ronnie (category winner)

Morning at the Lake by Harald Unterbuchschachner