Prime Day 2022 is here: check out Amazon’s early deals

On the 12th and 13th of July, Amazon will promote another edition of “prime day”, the annual promotional action that offers exclusive offers to those who subscribe to the “Amazon Prime” service.

In addition to shipping products with free shipping, there are promotional discounts on products, “get 4, pay 3” offers, as well as free access to entertainment services.

While most of the Prime Day deals are not yet available, Amazon is already anticipating the deals below for those who are Prime members.

Electronics on offers

In the heat of “Prime Day”, it is already possible to find some deals on electronics on the Amazon website. See some examples:

Echo Buds: Exclusively for Prime subscribers, the latest version of Amazon’s wireless headset is coming out at 20% off (direct link to the offer) .

Exclusively for Prime subscribers, the latest version of Amazon’s wireless headset is coming out at 20% off . Smart Lamp: when buying two smart bulbs compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, the Prime customer pays only one (direct link to the offer) .

when buying two smart bulbs compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, the Prime customer pays only one . 120GB SSD: promotionally, the HP SSD is priced at 20% off at checkout. In cash purchases, Prime subscribers receive an additional 6% discount (direct link to the offer).

Products up to 40% off

In addition to electronics, Amazon is also anticipating deals on products in other categories. Check out some of them:

20% off on automotive: to make your car shine, Amazon is offering cleaners, flannels and other automotive cleaning products (direct link to the offer) .

to make your car shine, Amazon is offering cleaners, flannels and other automotive cleaning products . 25% off on Imported Books: for those who need to practice English, it is possible to buy books on entrepreneurship, science, biographies, history, among others, at a discount (direct link to the offer) .

for those who need to practice English, it is possible to buy books on entrepreneurship, science, biographies, history, among others, at a discount . Up to 40% off on Fashion: to refresh your wardrobe, Amazon offers women’s and men’s clothing, including adults and children. (direct link to the offer).

Take 4 products and pay only 3

For those looking to save money, for every 4 units of eligible products placed in the cart, the item with the lowest price will be in the range when purchasing during Prime Day. See the offers:

Stationary store: list includes notebooks, post-its, pens, pencils, sharpeners, erasers, cases, glues, among others (direct link to the offer) .

list includes notebooks, post-its, pens, pencils, sharpeners, erasers, cases, glues, among others . Items for Renovation: buy stilettos, pliers, wrenches, hammers, sockets, clamps, among others (direct link to the offer) .

buy stilettos, pliers, wrenches, hammers, sockets, clamps, among others . Cleaning and Organization: buy cloths, cleaners, gloves, bags, shelves, brushes, trash cans, among others (direct link to the offer).

Amazon Services

Prime Day also includes offers and discounts on Amazon entertainment services. Check out!

2 months free on “Kindle Unlimited”: The service – known as the “Netflix of books” – offers access to more than one million ebooks in a variety of categories to read on Kindle. After the two free months, the monthly fee is BRL 19.90 per month (direct link to the offer) .

The service – known as the “Netflix of books” – offers access to more than one million ebooks in a variety of categories to read on Kindle. After the two free months, the monthly fee is BRL 19.90 per month . 4 months free on “Amazon Music Unlimited”: Another limited-time offer is the service that offers access to over 90 million songs and millions of podcast episodes. In the offer, the Prime subscriber uses the service and only pays R$ 16.90 per month after four months. (direct link to the offer) .

Another limited-time offer is the service that offers access to over 90 million songs and millions of podcast episodes. In the offer, the Prime subscriber uses the service and only pays R$ 16.90 per month after four months. . Up to 60% off on “Prime Video” movies: Until July 13, Prime Day will offer discounts on popular movies such as “Spider-Man – No Homecoming”, “007 – No Time to Die”, “Matrix Resurrections”, among others. (direct link to the offer).

It is worth mentioning that, as this is a promotional action, the availability or prices listed here can be changed at any time, depending on the amount of items in stock or units reserved for these offers.

Amazon Prime

The “Amazon Prime” service costs R$14.90 per month (or R$119 per year) and offers unlimited free shipping on the purchase of eligible products on Amazon, as well as access to exclusive offers and promotions, such as Prime Day, for example.

In addition, the same subscription includes the streaming services for movies and series “Prime Video”, the music service “Prime Music”, in addition to “Prime Reading”, which offers access to more than a thousand ebooks and magazines on Kindle.

You can try Amazon Prime for free for 30 days. To subscribe, just access the link: https://amzn.to/3NV0jYS

