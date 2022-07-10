PSG tries to reduce squad and puts Icardi, Paredes and 10 more on the list of possible exits | french football

The new management of Paris Saint-Germain football expects a revamp in the squad for next season. According to the newspaper L’Teamdirector Luís Campos and coach Christophe Galtier hope to have an and21 to 23 player scarf, in addition to the young people who come from the base. That means some must leave.

The publication says that the new duo that commands PSG football has placed at least 12 athletes on the list of possible negotiations. Among them are the steering wheels walls and Wijnaldumthe sock Draxler and the attacker Icardi. The club hopes to cash in on some of them, but is willing to hear other types of proposals.

1 of 2 The Argentines Paredes and Icardi are on the list of players who can be traded by PSG in the window — Photo: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images The Argentines Paredes and Icardi are on the list of players that can be traded by PSG in the window – Photo: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

walls, 28 years old, has a contract until 2024. PSG hope to sell him for 35 million euros (R$ 187 million). Manchester United even expressed interest, according to the L’Teambut was not willing to pay that amount.

Another negotiable is the side and defender Diallo, 26 years old. He has a contract until 2025, and Paris wants 30 million euros (R$ 160 million). Tottenham would have approached the Senegalese, but preferred a cheaper option: Lenglet, on loan from Barcelona.

Who can also generate money for PSG is the young striker Kalimuendo, 20 years old, who has a contract until 2024. He returns from loan with Lens. Another creation of the base at the exit door of Paris is the midfielder Dina Ebimbe21 years old, who is going into his last year with the team.

2 of 2 Wijnaldum did not convince in his first season, and PSG could negotiate him – Photo: Disclosure / PSG Wijnaldum did not convince in his first season, and PSG could negotiate him – Photo: Disclosure / PSG

The defender and side Kehrerthe steering wheels Gueye and Danilo Pereira and the sock Draxler are also not as prestigious. PSG are waiting for offers for them and could include them in negotiations for possible signings.

The newspaper cites four other players from this likely boat, but who generate little hope of a good deal at PSG: the midfielders Wijnaldum and Ander Herrerathe side Kurzawa and the attacker Icardi.

Wijnaldum and Icardi have a contract until 2024. The Argentine cost Paris 50 million euros, which he knows is very unlikely to sell at that price. Monza, who have risen to the top of Italian football this season, have expressed interest. For all of them, PSG is considering loans to make their exits viable.