Quintero reveals a party in the dressing room and praises Vasco’s fans: “Where we go is crowded” | vasco

“Dead tired”. That’s how Quintero was defined, one of Vasco’s main players in the 1-0 victory against Criciúma, this Saturday. The defender highly praised the presence of the crowd, which sold out tickets for the visiting sector. After the end of the match, the players had a party with the Vasco residents who were at Heriberto Hülse, still on the pitch.

– Happiness is the word. Happiness. It’s unique what we live here in Vasco. Where we go is crowded, the crowd is following. I just have to thank them. The best thank you is the reflection in the field, giving yourself to the maximum for them. Happy to be living this moment with the group.

+ Maurício Souza highlights Vasco’s ambition

1 of 4 Quintero in Criciúma vs Vasco — Photo: Daniel Ramalho/CRVG Quintero in Criciúma vs Vasco — Photo: Daniel Ramalho/CRVG

Praised for the delivery in the performance by Maurício Souza, the Colombian defender had his name shouted by the crowd at the end of the game. The celebration that started on the lawn ended in the locker room, with lots of playing cards and music from the players. On the way out of the bus, they were rehearsing dances as they left the stadium. The atmosphere was festive.

– Total party, party with everyone. All joking, laughing, celebrating. I think it can’t be the same when you lose and when you win, we are human beings. As Maurício said: today he celebrates and tomorrow he focuses on the next game. This group is very focused for our main objective, which is to leave Vasco in Serie A.

– They put funk, sertanejo, a little bit of everything, and I ask them to put reggaeton (laughs). We also sing songs from the crowd – snitched the defender.

“Vasco only doesn’t go up if a tragedy happens”, says João | The Voice of the Crowd

Quintero spoke about the complicated game that made Vasco open nine points ahead of fifth place. The defender said that the team has understood better how to play the competition.

– It was a very difficult game, a complicated game for us. Criciúma have a very good team, they have quality players. I think the team behaved very well. More in the first half than in the second half. In the second, we were more defensive. We needed the victory, but that’s also good, because we know, studying the competition very well. Very happy for today’s victory.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

Anderson Conceição and Quintero were the highlights of the match in the defensive part. Well active in the aerial balls, the defenders won practically all the high divisions in the confrontation against Criciúma. The Colombian highlighted the group’s delivery.

– And the work. It’s like I always talk to Anderson and Boza, or whoever is there. I think it’s not just us. It’s Léo, Riquelme, who played very well, Thiago who made an incredible save. Everyone ran a lot. Raniel, Palacios, Yuri… the whole group is to be congratulated.

2 of 4 Vasco’s cast gathered in Criciúma — Photo: Daniel Ramalho/CRVG Vasco’s cast gathered in Criciúma — Photo: Daniel Ramalho/CRVG

+ Read more news from Vasco

Despite the good performance, Thiago Rodrigues received a yellow card for delaying the restart of the game in the second half and is suspended for the match against Sampaio Corrêa, next Saturday (16).

– Thiago will be greatly missed. He is a leader of the group. But I think whoever enters will be very prepared to do a great job. One enters, another enters, and all have fulfilled the function. The entire group trains 200%, this is a reflection of the countryside, of the family that we are building. For sure the goalkeeper that the coach chooses will make a great game – concluded Quintero.

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!