Rafa Silva trains at Cruzeiro, but there’s no sure way back against Fluminense

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Rafa Silva returned to training with the squad this Sunday

“I don’t know (if he’ll come back against Fluminense). He’s still recovering, we know he’s been out for two years. We have to be very careful with him. When he’s ready, he’ll be related again. But we have to take care of him a lot, because he needs a lot of recovery. We know we’ll have him in a few games, a few minutes. So, the most important thing is that he feels good and, when he comes back, he comes back 100%”, justified the coach. Numbers of Rafa Silva on Cruzeiro

Rafa Silva’s last game for Cruzeiro was on June 16, in a 2-0 victory over Ponte Preta, in Mineiro, for the 13th round of Serie B.

He was even listed in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, against Fluminense, on June 23, but was not used.

The striker has already played seven games for Cruzeiro, six for Serie B and one for the Copa do Brasil, and scored two goals. There were four appearances as a starter.

Work-integrated reinforcements

The other news of this Sunday’s activity at Toca da Raposa II were defender Luis Felipe, coming from PSV from Holland, and striker Bruno Rodrigues, ex-Famalico from Portugal. This was the first training session for the newly-hired duo with the squad.

Striker Stnio, back at the club after a loan to Torino, from Italy, also trained normally under the guidance of Paulo Pezzolano.

The three players will have to wait for the window to open, on July 18, to be registered by Cruzeiro and actually enter the technical commission’s plans.