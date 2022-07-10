Rafael dos Anjos takes ‘bath in cold water’ and is knocked out by Fiziev at UFC Las Vegas 58

A ‘bath in cold water’ for the Brazilian fans marked the main event of UFC Las Vegas 58, held this Saturday (9). Protagonist in the event, Rafael dos Anjos made a strategic fight against the dangerous Rafael Fiziev, but ended up surprised by the rival’s brute strength in the final seconds of the last round. The duel ended after a clean cross forced the former lightweight champion (up to 70.3kg.) to fall, determining the knockout.

With the result, Dos Anjos momentarily bids farewell to his dream of retaking the title challenger in the division he led between 2015 and 2016. With the stumble, the Brazilian also misses his first commitment since returning to lightweight.

party owner at UFC Las Vegas 58, Fiziev has plenty of reasons to celebrate. The triumph over the Niteroi will bring the Kyrgyzstan closer to the top 5. Before facing RDA, the athlete was in 10th position.

The fight

The confrontation began with Fiziev taking the initiative with a kick to the Brazilian’s waistline. The Brazilian responded in kind. The fight continued tense, with the fighters exchanging blows in the center of the octagon. Still in the first minute, RDA hit the opponent with a clean right to the face. In the sequence, the Niteroiense lunged at the Kyrgyzstan’s legs and pressed his rival against the bars. In the middle of the stage, Fiziev managed to break free and threw punches and kicks, which stopped in the tupiniquim’s guard. Toward the final minute, the former lightweight champion returned to seek out his opponent’s legs and attempt the takedown. The Kyrgyzstan defended himself and avoided going to the ground with the Tupiniquim. Fiziev walked away again and began to attack the Tupiniquim with combinations of straights, crosses and kicks, but there was no more time.

In the second stage, Fiziev launched the first blow, with a high kick that passed in the void. Dos Anjos returned the attack, but was blocked by his rival. With almost two minutes passed, RDA ‘flied’ into the opponent’s legs and tried to take him down. Fiziev protected himself, while the Niteroiense pressed on. The Kyrgyz broke away and threatened with combinations of crusaders. In the final minute, Fiziev surprised the Brazilian with a straight shot, but the former champion was not shaken. The stage ended with the athletes studying themselves.

The third round started with Fiziev attacking with crosses, but the blows stopped at the former champion’s guard. The Kyrgyzstan tried to get away, but the Brazilian kept ‘glued’ and pressing the athlete against the bars. After the pressure, Fiziev managed to get away, but again, RDA went for a grappling fight. Again, the athletes moved away and began exchanging blows in the center of the octagon. In the final minute, Fiziev risked a flying knee, which scraped RDA’s face. The Kyrgyzstan loosened up in the clash and combined kicks and punches, but the timer ran out.

In the fourth round, the Kyrgyzstan attacked first with a ‘pointer’, defended by the Brazilian. In the sequence, RDA went to the legs and started to press the opponent against the bars. Fiziev showed technique in the Brazilian’s takedown defenses and managed to frustrate the former champion’s actions. With almost two minutes, the Brazilian released a flying knee, but the rival absorbed the attack well. The athletes walked away close to minute two and returned to exchanging blows in the center of the octagon. Toward the final minute, RDA shortened and got a nice takedown on the opponent. Good on top, the Brazilian pressed and prevented the opponent from getting up. In the final seconds, the Kyrgyzstan managed to get to his feet, but there was no more time.

In the opening seconds of the final round, Fiziev landed a clean hook to RDA’s face, who immediately collapsed. Realizing the Brazilian’s condition, the referee stopped the match.

UFC Las Vegas 58 Stats

UFC Las Vegas 58 results

MAIN CARD (22:00, Brasilia time)

Light weight (up to 70.3kg.): Rafael Fiziev defeated Rafael dos Anjos by knockout at 18sec. of R5

Average weight: Gaius Borralho defeated Armen Petrosyan in the unanimous decision of the judges (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Bantamweight: Said Nurmagomedov defeated Douglas D’Silva in the unanimous decision of the judges (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Heavyweight: Chase Sherman defeated Jared Vanderaa by knockout 3m10s of R3

Bantamweight: Aiemann Zahabi defeated Ricky Turcios by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Lightweight: Jamie Mullarkey defeated Michael Johnson by judges split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

PRELIMINARY CARD (7 pm, Brasilia time)

Average weight: Cody Brundage defeated Tresean Gore by TKO at 3m50s of R1

Flyweight: Antonina Shevchenko defeated Cortney Casey by judges split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Featherweight: David Onama submitted Garrett Armfield with a katagatame 3m13s from R2

Light heavyweight: Kennedy Nzechukwu defeated Karl Roberson by TKO at 2m19s of R3

Bantamweight: Saidyokub Kakhramonov defeated Ronnie Lawrence in the unanimous decision of the judges (30-27, 30-26, 30-27)