Realme GT Neo 3 Thor: Love and Thunder themed official with 150W charging

In a partnership with Marvel Studios, Realme brought the GT Neo 3 150W Thor Love and Thunder Limited Edition, designed for younger consumers who enjoy products with vibrant themes. The phone is basically the GT Neo 3 Nitro Blue, but it comes with a box full of themed goodies, which include cards, stickers, medals and a SIM card ejector inspired by the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder”, which recently opened in theaters. .

The specs are the same, which means it comes equipped with the Dimensity 8100, 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with FullHD+ resolution, triple rear camera with 50-megapixel main sensor, 16-megapixel selfie camera, biometric sensor under 4,500mAh screen and battery pack with support for 150W fast charging.

The new themed version only has a memory configuration of 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, which costs the same as the standard edition with the same specifications.

technical specifications









6.7-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution

Display with hole and 120 Hz refresh rate

MediaTek Dimension 8100 Platform

8GB or 12GB RAM

128GB or 256GB of internal storage

16 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor Ultrawide lens with 8 MP sensor Macro lens with 2 MP sensor

5G connection, dual-band WiFi, NFC and Bluetooth 5.1

5,000 mAh or 4,500 mAh battery, with 80W or 150W charging

Android 12 running under realme UI 3.0

price and availability





Realme GT Neo 3 Thor Love and Thunder Edition was only released in India by INR 42,999 (~R$ 3,000)but will leave for INR 39,999 (~R$ 2,760) if the pre-sale is made through the official Realme website. Sales will start on July 13th. It was not informed if the device will reach more markets.

