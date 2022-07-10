Realme GT Neo 3 Thor: Love and Thunder themed official with 150W charging

In March, Realme had launched the GT Neo 3 and in May, it brought a new version of the device inspired by the Naruto anime, which featured orange and black, in addition to other gifts.
After several promotional materials, the Chinese manufacturer made official a new version inspired by the latest Marvel movie “Thor: Love and Thunder”.
In a partnership with Marvel Studios, Realme brought the GT Neo 3 150W Thor Love and Thunder Limited Edition, designed for younger consumers who enjoy products with vibrant themes.
The phone is basically the GT Neo 3 Nitro Blue, but it comes with a box full of themed goodies, which include cards, stickers, medals and a SIM card ejector inspired by the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder”, which recently opened in theaters. .
The specs are the same, which means it comes equipped with the Dimensity 8100, 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with FullHD+ resolution, triple rear camera with 50-megapixel main sensor, 16-megapixel selfie camera, biometric sensor under 4,500mAh screen and battery pack with support for 150W fast charging.
The new themed version only has a memory configuration of 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, which costs the same as the standard edition with the same specifications.
technical specifications
- 6.7-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution
- Display with hole and 120 Hz refresh rate
- MediaTek Dimension 8100 Platform
- 8GB or 12GB RAM
- 128GB or 256GB of internal storage
- 16 MP front camera
- Three rear cameras:
- Main lens with 50 MP sensor
- Ultrawide lens with 8 MP sensor
- Macro lens with 2 MP sensor
- 5G connection, dual-band WiFi, NFC and Bluetooth 5.1
- 5,000 mAh or 4,500 mAh battery, with 80W or 150W charging
- Android 12 running under realme UI 3.0
price and availability
Realme GT Neo 3 Thor Love and Thunder Edition was only released in India by INR 42,999 (~R$ 3,000)but will leave for INR 39,999 (~R$ 2,760) if the pre-sale is made through the official Realme website. Sales will start on July 13th.
It was not informed if the device will reach more markets.
