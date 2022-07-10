Redmi K50i with Dimensity 8100 surpasses iPhone 13 on AnTuTu

Marking the return of the Redmi K series to the Indian market, the Redmi K50i is scheduled to debut on July 20th. With just a few days to go before the launch, Xiaomi’s mid-range phone was spotted in benchmark tests with a score higher than the iPhone 13 and had the alleged prices leaked.

In a post on Twitter, Indian informant Mukul Sharma released the result of the performance test of the Redmi K50i on AnTuTu. As per the data from the popular benchmarking platform, the device powered by MediaTek’s mid-range Dimensity 8100 processor scored 822,274 points.

In the same message, the influencer showed a comparison chart with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chipsets with 804,131 points and Apple’s A15 Bionic with 782,653 points. With this, he claims that the Redmi K50i is at a level above the “standard” iPhone 13, but it is always good to remember that tests carried out on different platforms should not be directly compared.

[Exclusive] Here’s how the Redmi K50i has performed on the AnTuTu benchmark. Has managed to pull off a pretty impressive total of 822274.

The #RedmiK50i has scored higher than the iPhone 13 on AnTuTu.

— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) July 8, 2022

Redmi K50i Specifications

Exclusive to India, the Redmi K50i is a rebranded version of the Chinese Redmi Note 11T Pro and Poco X4 GT sold in the global market. The device adopts the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chip with options of up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The model uses a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. One of the display’s differentials is the 144 Hz refresh rate, a common specification in gamer smartphones and above the 120 Hz standard found in several intermediaries and flagships, which guarantees a more fluid navigation through the menus and applications.

On the photography side, the Redmi K50i has a triple rear camera with a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies and video calls, the phone has a front camera with a 16 MP sensor.

Like other Xiaomi handsets, the device is expected to debut with MIUI 13 interface based on Android 12. Furthermore, the phone can be equipped with a 5,080mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

Renamed version of the Redmi Note 11T Pro, the Redmi K50i should bring the same look as the Chinese version (Image: Handout/Xiaomi)

Alleged launch prices

Xiaomi has already confirmed that the Redmi K50i will be announced on July 20th in India and will be available for sales on July 22nd. With three color options – Phantom Blue (blue), Stealth Black (black) and Quick Silver (silver) -, the phone will be sold in the brand’s official stores, Amazon India and other Xiaomi partner retailers.

Recent leaks indicate that the version with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage should have an MSRP of 26,999 Indian rupees (about R$ 1,819 in the current direct conversion, without the addition of any taxes). Meanwhile, the variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage can cost 31,999 Indian rupees (~BRL 2,156).

Source: 91mobiles, MySmartPrice