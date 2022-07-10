Robert Downey Jr. would have texted Johnny Depp after victory over Amber Heard

“John, thank God it’s over” those were the words of Robert Downey Jrfamous for playing Iron Man, to Johnny DeppCaptain Jack Sparrow, at the end of the defamation suit that Depp opened against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The legal battles, which have been dragging on for years, have had heavy repercussions on Johnny and Amber’s personal lives as each case has reverberated in the international media.

O actor of Pirates of the Caribbean has been accused of domestic violence by his ex-partner and has even sued the British newspaper The Sun for publishing articles about him accusing him of being a wife beater.

This was the title that led producers and major film industries to interrupt or deny Johnny Depp work, as the rumors were evaluated in Courts by the various juries in which the former couple was.

In this last step, the actor decided to sue Amber Heard for defamation, due to the allegations, claiming that they caused damage to his career and personal life.

The events in court, which were covered by footage and followed by the public, generated a wave of speculation on social media in an attempt to interpret the reactions and circumstances of the dispute.

Some occurrences of the case were even turned into memes, which did not please everyone, but undeniably contributed to expanding the reach of the news about the dispute between the ex-companions.

In the end, the jury ruled in favor of Depp, subpoenaing the ex-wife to pay $10 million for defamation, a decision she decided to appeal against, after publicly claiming, through many tears, that she could not afford such a fortune.

Fans of the actress and collaborators favorable to the case of Heard started a crowdfunding that reached an impressive 1 million dollars, to help the artist pay the lawsuit.

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

But the court is yet to re-evaluate the case. As for Johnny Depp, after years of facing domestic violence allegations, he ended up getting a Facetime call from none other than Robert Downey Jr, who comforted him with the words “John, thank God it’s over.”

The information that this contact took place was released by a friend of Depp, Josh Richman, during a charity event.

