Rogério Ceni is against the sale of Rigoni, and the board negotiates a striker anyway

According to journalists André Hernan and Jorge Nicola, São Paulo received a proposal from a Major League Soccer (MLS) club by forward Emiliano Rigoni last Thursday (7th). The trend is that a response will be sent by the direction of Tricolor in the coming days. The North American league team was not revealed.

Requested by the then coach Hernán Crespo, Rigoni was hired last year from Elche, from Spain, for 1.8 million euros (about 22.6 million reais at the time price) and quickly fell in favor with the fans. The player ended the 2021 season among the most important players in the squad, being the vice-top scorer of the Morumbi team, with 11 goals.

However, the drop in performance of the 29-year-old Argentine with the change in the technical command made him lose space and currently, he is only an option on the bench of the team led by Rogério Ceni.

In an economic crisis, São Paulo needs to hit sales targets to be able to make strong hirings and end the year with operating profit. Given this scenario, possible proposals will be evaluated by any player, including Rigoni. This scenario ends up frustrating the expectations of the coach, who went public to report that he wants to count on the striker for the season.

– We’re trying to get him to play all the games. You instigate the player to give the answer, so he can gain more minutes. I still believe him. If he stays, we’ll be happy. If a sale comes, let it be good for both sides, but we understand the need for cash – commented the commander.

– He is a very good guy to deal with on a day to day basis, who is always happy and gives zero work. Rigoni is ambidextrous, has good finishing and all the fundamentals – he pointed out.

Rigoni has played 32 games for São Paulo this season and scored just two goals, in addition to three assists. Ceni believes in a comeback for Emiliano Rigoni. It remains to be seen whether shirt 7 will have the chance to star in it or pack his bags for the USA.

– It’s a bad moment that everyone goes through, as Luciano himself gave an interview talking about it. I believe in his potential and I know he will help us a lot – Finished Ceni.

