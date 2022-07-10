Russia to sign convention criminalizing carrying nuclear bombs on civilian planes

Photo by Quintin Gellar via Pexels





The Council of the Russian Federation approved at a plenary meeting on Friday (8) a law on Russia’s accession to the convention and protocol banning the transport of weapons of mass destruction, as well as the use of any biological, chemical and nuclear weapons on board civil aircraft.

The information, published by the state news agency TASS, makes reference to the Convention for the Suppression of Unlawful Acts Relating to International Civil Aviation and the protocol that complements the Convention for the Suppression of Unlawful Seizure of Aircraft. The agreements were signed by the countries with the aim of strengthening anti-terrorist security in the field of international civil aviation.





As noted in the explanatory note to the law, the Convention obliges States to open criminal proceedings and apply severe penalties for the transport of biological, chemical, nuclear weapons and related materials on civil aircraft.

In accordance with the law, Russia will accede to the Convention and the protocol with several reservations. One provides for reliance on multilateral checklists, although it did not explain how this will work in practice. According to a clause, any dispute between two or more States Parties concerning the interpretation and application of the Convention, which cannot be resolved by negotiation, will, at the request of one of them, be submitted to arbitration.

The explanatory note to the law states that adherence to the convention and protocol “generally serves Russian interests”.



