Russian bombings continue in eastern Ukraine, which hopes for new help – News

After four and a half months of war in Ukraine, the Russian army continued this Saturday (9) with incessant bombing in the Donetsk region (east of the country), while the US government promised new military aid to Kiev. .

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned on Saturday about the risks of inaction towards Russia: “The eyes of all aggressive political movements and regimes in the world are on what Russia is doing to us,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Will the world be able to bring the real war criminals to justice?” he asked, before warning of the risk of “hundreds of further aggressions” if the world does not react.

In Donbass, in progressively conquered eastern Ukraine, “the brutal blows of Russian artillery do not stop for a day”, condemned the Ukrainian president on Saturday night, and called for “modern and powerful” weapons to defend himself.

“In one day, Russia hit Mikolaiv (south), Kharkov (northeast), Krivoy Rog (Zelensky’s hometown in the east), villages in the Zaporizhia region (east)… Deliberately hit simple houses, civilian targets, people. There are victims, dead, injured,” he said.

The Russian army is “regrouping, or rather reconstituting its groups and preparing new actions in Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Bakhmut”, estimated the governor of the Donetsk region, Pavlo Kyrylenko, on Friday via Telegram.

Zelensky announced that he spent Friday in the Dnipro region (center) and congratulated “all Muslims in Ukraine and the world” on the occasion of Eid al-Ada, the Feast of Sacrifice. He also told Crimean Tatars that the day will come when “we will congratulate each other on a free Crimea”, a peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014.

The Russian Defense Ministry stated that the country’s army caused heavy losses to Ukrainians in the Mykolaiv and Dnipro regions (south and center of the country, respectively), and announced bombings in Kharkiv and Donetsk.

By bombing the Donetsk region, where civilian evacuations continue, Moscow is trying to take control of the entire Donbass basin, its strategic objective since it withdrew in late March from the Kiev region.





Bombings day and night





On the battlefield, the Ukrainian General Staff reported on Saturday new Russian bombings in the east of the country and in Kharkiv, but without a ground offensive, except for an attempt on Dolomitne, near Bakhmut (east).

“The entire front line is under incessant bombardment,” Kyrylenko said on Friday.

“They keep bombing in the direction of Donetsk (…) Bakhmut was bombed, Sloviansk was bombed day and night, Kramatorsk…” added the governor of Donetsk.

Ukrainian emergency services say six civilians were injured (four of them hospitalized) in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, when a rocket landed on a residential building.

In Lugansk – the province that alongside Donetsk forms the Donbass mining basin – regional governor Sergei Gaiday declared that the Russians are targeting the Donetsk region.

“We try to contain them (…) but when they cannot advance, they create a real hell, bombing all possible terrains”, he warned.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshuk urged residents of Russian-occupied areas to leave these areas by all means and warned that “major fighting” will ensue.

Five people died in this region in the last 24 hours and seven were injured, according to Ukrainian authorities.

Oleksandr Vilkul, mayor of Krivoi Rog, said Russia had bombed the town with cluster bombs, leaving one dead and two wounded.

In addition, the Russian army also started burning crops, according to local authorities.

“There are big fires in the fields that are intentionally started by the enemy. They try to destroy the plantations by all means. They bomb agricultural machines, harvesters”, they denounced.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine, a country considered one of the great breadbaskets of the planet, caused a sharp increase in food prices and contributed to the acceleration of world inflation.





US aid





According to a Pentagon source, the new US$400 million military aid includes four Himars multiple rocket launchers and 155mm missiles. The aim is to improve Ukraine’s ability to target the Russian army’s weapons depots and supply chains.

Washington has already provided $6.9 billion in military assistance to Kiev since the start of the Russian invasion on Feb. 24.

In addition to aid, Washington has increased pressure at the diplomatic level. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged China’s government to condemn Russian “aggression” in Ukraine during a Saturday meeting with Beijing Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

And the UK received a first group of 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers for training on British soil.

“This ambitious training program is the next phase of UK support for the Ukrainian Armed Forces in their fight against Russian aggression,” said British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace.