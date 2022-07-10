Rybakina sees herself as an example for the circuit

London, England) – Russian-born Kazakh Elena Rybakina took down three greats in seven matches to win her first Grand Slam title. The ultimate victory came in a remarkable turn over number 2 of the world Ons Jabeur and she thinks her feat can be a good example for the circuit.

“Maybe I proved that you don’t need a big team from an early age, because I didn’t have that until I was 17, 18,” she explained, who from 2018 made a support agreement with the Kazakh federation and went on to play cross country. “The most important thing is that, no matter the financial situation, everyone can compete to achieve great results. I believe in myself and who knows I can win other Slams. That’s the goal.”

Rybakina revealed that she was very nervous, and that it started at dusk, right after Friday’s practice. “This morning I was still snowy, but I tried to tell myself that it was just a game, that I had experience. I was afraid to start well and then lose like I had before. I told myself that I was in the final, that it wasn’t the first and it won’t be the last, so with that I tried to reassure myself”. The Kazakh had lost all of the last four decisions she made on the circuit, after winning her first two WTAs.

About the match, she thinks that the bad start was due to the opponent: “Ons played well and I needed time to adjust my game. I tried to focus on each point. third set was coming on all the shorts. I think it was the first time I did it against Ons”. This was their fourth match against the Tunisian, now with two wins for each side.

Her reaction to winning the match was unexpectedly cold and she tried to explain: “I’m always very calm, I don’t know why. During the speech (on court) I thought I was going to cry, but I held back. Maybe when I’m alone in the locker room that will happen”, emphasized. “Maybe it was because I really believed I could (win). Someday there will be big emotions, but today wasn’t the day.”