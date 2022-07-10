Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 have official covers revealed by online store

In recent months, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 have appeared in numerous leaks and rumors. They are due to be announced at the Unpacked event in August, alongside the Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Buds Pro 2 and a new color for the Galaxy S22 lineup. A UK accessory store has listed official covers for the folding and other details.

















Samsung

08 Jul

















Samsung

07 Jul



MobileFun brought the official Galaxy Z Fold 4 skins, with one of them having support for the S Pen, for US$ 82 (~R$ 439). Despite having support for the stylus pen, the folding one does not have a place to store it, as seen in the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The image shows the cover with space for the S Pen in black, but also options in sand and greygreen.

There’s also a leather case for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 US$ 70 (~R$ 376), with greygreen and black colors. Other cover options for the foldable include one made of silicone and one that is extremely thin with support.

There are also indications that Samsung will sell the screen film for the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Previously, users complained that the factory protection was peeling and it was difficult to find another one to replace. The store will sell it for US$ 18 (~R$ 96).

As it did last year with the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung will offer silicone covers for its new foldable. It has a link, allowing you to place your finger to handle it more securely. It will come in purple, arctic blue, khaki, navy and pink for the price of US$ 41 (~R$ 220).

See also