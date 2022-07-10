Samsung lists Galaxy Watch 5 on its official website and confirms the number of models in the range

Winfuture journalist Roland Quandt revealed on his Twitter profile that Samsung has listed the Galaxy Watch 5 in three versions on its international websites in Belgium, Denmark and Norway. This confirms that the line will have two standard 40mm and 44mm models, in addition to the 45mm Pro version.

Unfortunately, the listing doesn’t give details about its specs, but it does confirm the smartwatch model codes.

However, it is worth noting that these numbers may change depending on the variant. The models listed appear to be LTE, as the Bluetooth versions of the Galaxy Watch 4 range had a zero-ending code, like the SM-R880 of the 42mm Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

Previously, Quandt had also revealed the possible prices of the line. According to the journalist, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro should come out for €490 (~R$ 2,670) in the variant with Bluetooth and €540 (~R$2,940) in the model with LTE. The 40 mm Galaxy Watch 5 may have the Bluetooth model costing €300 (~R$ 1,635) and the LTE leaving for €350 (~R$1,900). The 44 mm Galaxy Watch 5 is expected to come out for €350 (~R$1,900) in the Bluetooth version and €400 (~R$2,180) on LTE.

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Watch 5 lineup in mid-August at the Unpacked Event, along with the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Buds Pro 2, as well as a new colorway for the Galaxy S22 lineup.