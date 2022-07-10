Samsung reduces dependence on China by closing factories and starting production in other countries

South Korea is a historic US ally and this has influenced Samsung to move its factories to Vietnam and India.

Market analysts claim that the reason behind this change in strategy on the part of Samsung is the trade war provoked by the United States.

Eight years ago, Samsung employed around 64,000 employees at various factories in China, but that number has dropped to just 20,000 in 2021.

Like other manufacturers, Samsung has also considerably reduced its dependence on China. According to a report by BusinessKorea, the company has demobilized around 70% of its workforce in the country .

In addition to reducing its dependence on China, Samsung has returned to produce many semiconductors in South Korea. This production increase reaches 20%, and the reinvestment in your own country guarantees more security in the supply of chips.

Other important factors that have been weighing on Samsung’s move include rising labor costs in China, discrimination against Korean employees, policies based on local demand, rising product prices and constant lockdowns due to the pandemic.

Of course, this dispersion of Samsung’s production capacity is also important for the global semiconductor market, as the sector is no longer dependent on a single country.

The change in positioning of the Korean has also benefited Latin America, since Mexico will be used to expand the production of home appliances of the brand.