Santos vs Atlético-GO LIVE (1-0) | 07/10/2022

Santos 1×0 Atletico-GO.

Camacho’s beautiful dribble, plays for Lucas Barbosa, shirt 21 rolls for Marcos Leonardo, he comes face to face with Ronaldo and kicks. The ball passes dangerously, taking paint off the post.

Let’s go to 51.

As in the first half, Marcos Leonardo tried to take a bicycle from the edge of the area. The ball was weak and Ronaldo fits.

Hayner receives a card, due to a foul on Bruno Oliveira.

Bruno Oliveira advances on the right, enters the area, does the feint and kicks. Ronaldo makes a good save. Fish wins a corner.

Let’s go up to 50.

Lucas Lima is launched on the left, enters the area, gives a beautiful elastic, but at the time of the kick, he ran into Madson and the ball went into the net from the outside. Corner for Atletico.

Card for Lucas Barbosa, for foul on Churín.

Lucas Lima kicks from afar, the ball passes dangerously, over João Paulo’s goal.

Jefferson lifts the ball in the area, Churín goes up and heads it wide.

Jefferson’s beautiful shot, the ball was going into the drawer, but João Paulo flies and makes a beautiful save.

Hayner crosses, Santos defense leaves.

After a corner, the ball stays alive inside the area, the ball is left at the feet of Lucas Barbosa, who sends it to the back of the net. 1 to 0 Fish.

Felipe Jonatan crosses on the second stick, Madson heads, but the ball hits the defense and Peixe wins a corner.

Ronaldo receives a card for ‘wax’, at the time of hitting the goal kick.

Bruno Oliveira takes a free-kick in the area, Bauermann tries hard, but the ball goes wide.

Atlético raises the ball in the area, Luiz Fernando was going to arrive to head, but Bauermann goes up well, arrives before and leaves.

Bruno Oliveira cleans for left leg and finishes. But the ball goes up a lot and goes out.

Marcos Leonardo receives in the area, kicks, but the ball explodes in defense.

Card for Luiz Fernando, for foul committed.

Camacho receives a card, for foul, in which the referee gave an advantage.

Baralhas crosses Jorginho’s head, the midfielder heads firmly and the ball passes dangerously, alongside the goal.

Atlético makes a rehearsed move, but it didn’t work. The ball exploded in the defense of Santos, who pushed it away.

Baptistão takes a risk from the middle, the ball deflects midway and Peixe wins a corner.

Hayner crosses low, Luiz Fernando arrives hitting, but sends it away from the goal.

Rodrigo Fernandez receives a card for a foul committed by Luiz Fernando.

Lucas Braga receives inside the area, kicks, but is intercepted. Corner for Santos.

The second half begins.

Santos 0x0 Atletico-GO.

Jorginho makes a good move on the left, rolls for Baralhas to hit, but the ball explodes on Zanocelo.

Marcos Leonardo tries to bike from the edge of the area, the ball goes weak and it’s easy for Ronaldo to defend.

Airton receives the ball and finishes with force. João Paulo makes a good defense and avoids Atletico’s goal.

Let’s go up to 50.

The ball is left for Jorginho inside the area, he hits it in place, but in the middle of the way, Bauermann drives away with a gourd.

Santos commander Marcelo Fernandes receives a card for complaints.

Shaylon receives a card for fouling Sanchez.

Lucas Braga makes a good move on the left, he hit cross, the ball was going to understand but Jefferson pushed it away. Almost the Fish scores.

Santos has not won as home for five games. And in the last 13 games of the season, he won just one.

Madson crosses in the area, the ball stays alive in the area, but no one can finish and Atlético’s defense pushes away.

Felipe Jonatan is on the floor in pain, and receives medical attention.

Léo Baptistão tries to throw Marcos Leonardo, but the ball was too strong and went out through the baseline.

Atlético takes a free-kick inside the area, Santos’ defense removes the danger.

Sanchez receives a card for a foul in Decks.

Airton risks from the midfielder, João Paulo fits the ball and keeps it.

Jorginho lifts the ball in the area, Léo Baptistão pushes away.

Lucas Braga goes up on the left, the ball rolls to Zanocelo at the edge of the area. The steering wheel hits placed, but Ronaldo defends calmly.

Madson crosses, Atlético’s defense leaves.

Felipe Jonatan hits a fast side to Lucas Braga, he starts and crosses for Baptistão, shirt 92 fixed it for Zanocelo, who arrives hitting. Atlético’s defense comes in and the ball goes to a corner.

After a corner, the ball is left with Baptistão, who arranges, cleans and hits, the ball passes over the goal.

Maicon lifts the ball in the area, but the ball goes towards the goal, but Ronaldo jumps and saves.

Sanchez lifts the ball in the area, Atletico’s defense pushes away.

Madson crosses from the right, the ball arrives at Baptistão who dominates and spins kicking towards the goal. Ronaldo flies and makes a beautiful save. Corner for the Fish.

Zanocelo receives card for complaints.

Rodrigo Fernandez squeezes and steals the ball on the way out of Atlético. The steering wheel crosses Marcos Leonardo’s head, who takes the header wrong and sends it out, close to the goal defended by Ronaldo.

Shaylon takes a corner, Bauermann wards off the danger. But the rest is left with the Dragon, who wins another corner.

Hayner makes a good play on the right, at the time of the cross, Bauermann intercepted and sent it to a corner.

Santos responds in Baptistão’s counterattack, shirt 92 invades the area and crosses backwards. Atletico’s defense removes the danger.

Atlético lifts the ball in the area, Madson pushes it away. Baralhas has the leftovers and lets go, João Paulo defends in two halves.

Airton tries to cross, the ball hits the Santos defense and goes to a corner.

Airton receives the ball on the right wing, cuts inside and kicks from the middle. The ball goes up a lot and goes out.

Felipe Jonatan takes a free-kick, the ball explodes into the wall.

Madson charges a lateral inside the area, Atletico’s defense pushes away.

Ball rolling in Vila Belmiro.

Performance of the Brazilian national anthem.

Teams come to the field.

Ronaldo; Hayner, Wanderson, Ramon and Jefferson; Edson, Gabriel Baralhas and Jorginho; Airton, Diego Churin and Shaylon.

John Paul; Madson (Auro), Maicon, Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Rodrigo Fernández, Vinícius Zanocelo and Sanchez; Baptistao, Lucas Braga and Marcos Leonardo.

It will be Alvinegro Praiano’s first match without coach Fabián Bustos and the former football department, led by Edu Dracena. Both were fired this Thursday (7th) after being eliminated by Deportivo Táchira in the Copa Sudamericana. Who will be in charge of the team today is the interim coach Marcelo Fernandes.

Despite coming off a defeat, and being the first out of the Z-4, Atlético is going through a slightly better moment than Peixe, already coming from a heroic classification in the middle of the week, for the Copa Sudamericana, taking both of them out of difference over Olimpia, and passing on penalties.

Santos haven’t won in six games this season. Regarding the games in Vila Belmiro, the fast is even greater: the last triumph took place on May 18, against Unión La Calera. This caused the Fish to drop down the table and approach the Z-4.

Santos faces Atlético-GO, this Sunday, in a duel valid for the Brazilian Championship. The game will be held at Vila Belmiro, at 6 pm. Peixe is 10th in the table with 19 points, while Dragão occupies 16th, with 17 points. Both teams need the win, to distance themselves from the Z-4.